Liquidity levels and Break points MT5
- Indicators
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Anton Uralskii"Momentum" team EP advisors and signals. Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5r-SFkCQbeEN4XU5XfKs8w
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator helps you identify support and resistance levels. Also it adds break points when level is broken. Price sometimes goes back to break point. It has 4 technical parameters and 4 buffers for expert advisors. Buffer indexes: 0 - Resistance, 1 - Support, 2 - Resistance break point, 3 - Support break point".
- Number of Levels: Determines how many levels are on graph ( if 3 - 3 levels of support and 3 levels of resistance)
- Tolerance in percentage %: This parameter is used to filter out levels close to each other.
- Break point offset in percentage %: Makes an offset in percentage for break points
- Offset of levels in percentage %: Makes an offset in percentage for levels