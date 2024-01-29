Liquidity levels and Break points MT5

This indicator helps you identify support and resistance levels. Also it adds break points when level is broken. Price sometimes goes back to break point. It has 4 technical parameters and 4 buffers for expert advisors. Buffer indexes: 0 - Resistance, 1 - Support, 2 - Resistance break point, 3 - Support break point".

  1. Number of Levels: Determines how many levels are on graph ( if 3 - 3 levels of support and 3 levels of resistance) 
  2. Tolerance in percentage %: This parameter is used to filter out levels close to each other. 
  3. Break point offset in percentage %: Makes an offset in percentage for break points 
  4. Offset of levels in percentage %: Makes an offset in percentage for levels


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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
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