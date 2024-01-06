Extreme Prediction

This expert advisor is using neural network to predict trend change. It calculates extremums and opens orders based on predictions of neural network. It's simple and powerful, you can adjust it to fit your needs. You can make it risky or conservative. My backtest win rate is 80% on 4H period. You can use it for any period you like.

The hardest part is you have to find optimal parameters for your broker and your needs. So how to optimize it? There are 2 options:

  1. Select all parameters except parameters in "Utility" group and using "Fast optimization algorithm" optimize everything, then optimize every trend group.
  2. Make "true" in parameter "Use only up trends parameters" and using  "Fast optimization algorithm" optimize only uptrend group parameters with global parameters then copy values from uptrend group to others.

Finally, using "slow optimization algorithm" optimize every parameter one by one.

See the video for step by step instruction. All screenshots are from backtest.

When you buy it please message me so i can send you instruction and parameters.

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