Trend Change Detector MT5

Trend change detector is an indicator for Metatrader 5.It can help you determine the change in a local trend to open a correct position. It has 2 parameters. Period and mistake offset percent. You can change the period parameter to capture little changes in trend. There are two lines: the red one and the green one. You can use them as a local support and resistance level. Arrows show the change in a trend. Up arrow the price will go down and Down arrow the price will go up. Also, by changing mistake offset percent you can see a lot more arrows on a graph. Inputs:

Period. Change this value to smooth out noise. Mistake offset percent. This value increase the precision to determine trend change (High values lead to noisy signal). Keep it between 0.0 - 0.001.

Buffer index: Up line = 0, Down line = 1, Up Arrow = 2, Down arrow = 3