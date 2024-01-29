Trend Change Detector MT5

Trend change detector is an indicator for Metatrader 5.It can help you determine the change in a local trend to open a correct position. It has 2 parameters. Period and mistake offset percent. You can change the period parameter to capture little changes in trend.  There are two lines: the red one and the green one. You can use them as a local support and resistance level. Arrows show the change in a trend. Up arrow the price will go down and Down arrow the price will go up. Also, by changing mistake offset percent you can see a lot more arrows on a graph. Inputs:

  1. Period. Change this value to smooth out noise.
  2. Mistake offset percent. This value increase the precision to determine trend change (High values lead to noisy signal). Keep it between 0.0 - 0.001.
Buffer index: Up line = 0, Down line = 1, Up Arrow = 2, Down arrow = 3

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ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
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Hello! Extreme prediction 2 is an expert advisor for Metatrader 5. There are big changes compared to the first version. It works best with EURUSD 4H price period. Firstly, there is huge optimization and fewer input parameters that make tuning easy and fast.  Secondly, this expert advisor now includes well known indicators such as: trend recognition using moving average, resistance and support levels and also Fibonacci levels to palace stop-loss and take-profits.  Thirdly, we have updated the neu
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