Are you looking for a way to make money in the forex market without risking too much? Do you want to trade with a bot that can adapt to changing market conditions and use a proven strategy to increase your profits? If you answered yes, then you need to check out Forex Martingale Bot, the ultimate trading bot that uses martingale strategy with hedging!





Forex Martingale Bot is a smart and powerful trading bot that can execute trades automatically based on your parameters. It uses the martingale strategy, which means that it will increase the lot size by 5 times whenever the opposite trade reaches the take profit count that you set. This way, it can recover the losses from the previous trades and make a profit in the long run.





But that's not all! Forex Martingale Bot also supports hedging, which means that it can open both buy and sell trades at the same time to reduce the risk and lock in profits. It also recalculates the take profit levels based on the ATR (average true range) and the price gap, which means that it can adjust to the volatility and momentum of the market.





Forex Martingale Bot is easy to use and customize. You can set your own parameters such as lot size, take profit count, ATR period, price gap, and more. You can also choose from different currency pairs and time frames to suit your trading style and preferences.





Forex Martingale Bot is the best trading bot for forex traders who want to make money with martingale strategy and hedging. It is reliable, flexible, and profitable. Don't miss this opportunity to get Forex Martingale Bot today and start making money in the forex market!

Note : Strategy Tester not too accurate since it can only using bid/last price



