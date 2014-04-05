Dynamic RS Indicator

This indicator automatically identifies and plots key support/resistance (S/R) levels on price charts using a hybrid algorithm combining fractal detection, price touch validation, and dynamic level managemen.

Key Features

  1. Support and Resistance Levels:

    • Support levels and Resistance levels are drawn in red.

  2. Fractal-Based Detection:

    • Levels are identified based on fractal highs and lows.

  3. Efficient Memory Handling:

    • The number of levels is limited to 100 to avoid clutter.

  4. Cleanup on Deletion:

    • All levels are removed when the indicator is deleted from the chart.

How It Works

  1. Fractal Detection:

    • Fractal highs and lows are identified based on the FractalPeriod .

  2. Level Validation:

    • A level is confirmed if the price touches it at least MinimumTouch times.

  3. Distance Filtering:

    • Levels must be at least MinDistance pips apart.

  4. Cleanup:

    • All levels are removed when the indicator is deleted from the chart.

Input Parameters

Parameter Default Value Description
FractalPeriod
2 Number of bars to identify fractal highs/lows.
MinimumTouch
2 Minimum touches to confirm a level.
MinDistance
0.001 Minimum distance between levels (in pips).
BarsToCheck
100 Number of historical bars to analyze.

Advantages Over Existing Indicators

  1. Precision:

    • Levels are drawn only near the current price, avoiding irrelevant zones.

  2. Flexibility:

    • Users can adjust MinDistance and MinimumTouch to suit their trading style.

  3. Efficiency:

    • The indicator is optimized for real-time performance.

  4. Clean Chart:

    • Only valid and active levels are displayed, reducing clutter.

