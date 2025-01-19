Egoola EA

Egoola EA it is a fully automated “reversal” trading system. It can also be called "trend continuation"  system as when first trade with trend goes into profit, EA will be scalping it all the way to top (multiple consecutive entries and getting profit on the way(.

Advisor contain settings to protect your equity (equity stop loss) and margin. Additionally after equity stop loss gets trigger there is an option to disable trading for number of hours, which make it suitable for prop firms.

You can also trade together with this Advisor. If allowed, EA can treat manually placed order as their own and continue with EA logic based on them.

When an advisor goes into a bigger draw-down, its goals shift from "making a profit" to "keeping a deposit" and, in order to reduce risks, exits positions at the slightest opportunity based on "draw-down management" settings. This approach allows this EA to work for years without blowing up your account. The main profit comes from situations when draw-downs are not deep and trend is being scalped. If the draw-down is deep, then positions will be closed with a minimum profit to unload the deposit by closing the positions with a minimum profit.


Settings + Manual can be found here

