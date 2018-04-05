US30 SuppRes Hunter

** Do not hesitate to contact me for more information. **

Why Choose This EA?
An Expert Advisor (EA) designed for precision and simplicity, leveraging support and resistance to deliver consistent results without requiring human interpretation.

Key Features

  • Timeframe Compatibility: Optimized for 5-minute and 15-minute charts during the active New York (NY) session.
  • Tested & Proven: Extensively tested over 1 and 2 years for reliability in various market conditions.
  • Simple & Precise: Uses straightforward support and resistance strategies—perfect for all experience levels.
  • Prop Firm Ready: Built for prop traders, with risk management set between 0.5% and 1% per trade.
  • Customizable Parameters: Flexible settings let you align the EA with your trading preferences and goals.
  • Dynamic Updates: Regularly updated to incorporate the latest advancements in trading technology.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Designed for both beginners and experienced traders.
  • Flexible Trading Session: Easily modify session time ranges to match your strategy

Technical Specifications

  • Timeframes: 5-minute and 15-minute
  • Session: New York (NY)
  • Risk Management: 0.5%–1% risk per trade
  • Performance Period: Tested for 1 and 2 year

    Experience Simple, Effective Trading
    This EA blends precision, ease of use, and customizability to help you achieve consistent results. Ready to elevate your trading journey? Start now!

    Have Questions?
    Check the screenshot or send a private message for detailed configurations.


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