IT Trend Colored

4.75
The IT Trend Colored indicator is a powerful tool designed by IT Trading (InfiniteTrades Software Corp) to assist traders in visually and effectively identifying market trends. This version is a custom indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform.

Key Features:

• Trend Identification: The indicator uses a combination of simple moving averages (SMA) to determine the direction of the market trend.

• Intuitive Coloring: Upward trends are represented by bold green histograms, downward trends by red histograms, and periods of trend weakness (consolidation) by lighter green or red histograms.

• Adaptability to Market Conditions: Histogram thickness and color shades vary based on the strength of the trend, providing a visual indication of the market movement's vigor.

Indicator Usage:

• Upward Trend: When bold green histograms dominate, it indicates an upward trend. Traders may consider initiating long positions when this condition is observed.

• Downward Trend: Marked red histograms suggest a downward trend. Traders may consider initiating short positions when this condition is observed.

• Consolidation Periods: Lighter green or red histograms signal market consolidation. Traders can choose to stay away or adjust their strategies based on these periods.

Customizable Parameters:

The indicator is flexible and allows users to customize parameters according to their preferences. The periods of moving averages (Period1 and Period2) can be adjusted to fit different timeframes.

Alert Usage:

The indicator is equipped with an alert function that informs users of market conditions.

Links and Support:

For more information on using the indicator and obtaining technical support, please visit the official link: https://t.me/+8_H2UIcGsmA1MWQ8

To take advantage of funded account passages and management, please visit the official link: https://t.me/+ZaOkJousm-Q0ODRk

If you wish to learn more and benefit from free education, please visit the official link: https://t.me/itforextrading

Copyright 2023, InfiniteTrades Software Corp. All rights reserved.
Reviews 4
Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2026.01.20 15:53 
 

good indicator. Many thanks for sharing

Francisco Garcia
223
Francisco Garcia 2024.09.21 18:16 
 

Muy buen indicador, Gracias

gubio
94
gubio 2024.03.25 05:06 
 

Ótima ferramenta pra trabalhar!

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Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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It uses three moving averages to analyze the market and generate buy and sell signals. The first and second moving averages are of the simple type with respective periods of 20 and 50. They are used to determine entry and exit points. The third moving average is of the simple type with a period of 200. It is used to indicate the trend direction based on its position relative to the price. The robot only takes signals that are consistent with the trend, allowing it to reduce the number of false
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The IT Moving RSI EA is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders with deep insights into market trends and price movements. This expert advisor is a powerful ally for both novice and experienced traders, offering the ability to make well-informed decisions by harnessing the combined power of moving averages and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Whether you are starting your trading journey or are a seasoned trader, this EA is a must-have addition to your trading arsenal. Join our telegr
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IT Divergence EA
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Introducing IT Divergence EA, your ultimate ally in maximizing profits across financial markets. Our Expert Advisor (EA) leverages the potent MACD and RSI indicators to automate trading with unparalleled accuracy. Key Features :   Divergence Detection Strategy : IT Divergence EA is built on a robust strategy that harnesses the power of MACD and RSI indicators to spot divergences in the markets. Divergences serve as powerful signals for identifying potential buy or sell opportunities. Intellig
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IT Macd Crossover EA
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Discover IT MACD Crossover, your ultimate ally for maximizing your profits in the foreign exchange market. Our Expert Advisor (EA) leverages the powerful MACD technical indicator to execute trades automatically with unparalleled precision. Key Features: - MACD Crossover Strategy: IT MACD Crossover is based on the proven strategy of MACD crossover to identify trading opportunities. Crossings between fast and slow exponential moving averages (EMA) trigger buy or sell signals, suitable for all m
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Discover our brand new trading robot, IT Fractals EA , a revolution in the world of automated trading. Our EA pushes the boundaries by utilizing the fractals indicator for exceptional performance. Key Features : Fractals Strategy : IT Fractals EA stands out by adopting an innovative strategy based on the fractals indicator. This clever approach allows you to pinpoint market reversal points with precision, thus identifying optimal trading opportunities. Advanced Management : Our EA comes equip
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IT Bollinger Bands EA
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Discover our sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the   MetaTrader 4   (MT4) market: IT Bollinger Bands. This   free EA   exploits a trading strategy based on Bollinger Bands, offering a powerful approach to optimizing your operations in the financial market. Key Features   : Bollinger Bands Strategy:   Our EA uses Bollinger Bands, a popular approach in technical analysis. Based on the period (20), the standard deviation (2), and the shift of the bands, our EA identifies trading opport
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Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2026.01.20 15:53 
 

good indicator. Many thanks for sharing

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.10 04:50 
 

testing

Francisco Garcia
223
Francisco Garcia 2024.09.21 18:16 
 

Muy buen indicador, Gracias

gubio
94
gubio 2024.03.25 05:06 
 

Ótima ferramenta pra trabalhar!

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