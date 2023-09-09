IT Rsi EA

3
Introducing our cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) market: IT RSI EA.

This powerful EA harnesses the potential of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to provide you with an advanced and strategic approach to optimizing your financial market operations.

Key Features:

  • RSI Strategy: IT RSI EA deploys a sophisticated trading strategy based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. This approach leverages RSI's ability to identify overbought and oversold conditions, allowing you to make informed trading decisions.
  • Advanced Management: Our EA is equipped with advanced management tools that empower you to maximize your trading success. You have the flexibility to customize lot sizes, set precise take profit levels, and manage maximum deviations and slippage to fine-tune your trading operations.
  • Dynamic Grid Strategy: IT RSI EA incorporates a dynamic grid strategy that intelligently adds positions as the market evolves, ensuring you capture market movements effectively and efficiently.
  • User-Friendly Dashboard: Our EA features an intuitive dashboard designed for user convenience. The dashboard provides essential order information, alerts you to potential errors, and even allows manual adjustments for take profit and stop-loss levels, providing you with the ultimate customization control.

Customizable Parameters:

  • RSI Period: Tailor the RSI period to align with your unique trading strategy.
  • Lot Size and Take Profit: Customize the lot size and take profit levels to suit your trading goals and risk tolerance.


Join us on Telegram for Exclusive Configurations: CLICK HERE


Easy to Use:

IT RSI EA is designed with user-friendliness in mind. Once you've configured your settings to match your preferences, you can activate the EA on your MT4 platform, enabling it to execute trades automatically based on signals generated by the RSI strategy.

Important Note:

We are proud to offer the IT RSI EA Expert Advisor for free, as part of our commitment to providing advanced and accessible trading tools to the MT4 community.

Optimize your trading strategies with our innovative EA today. Download it for free and explore the potential opportunities it offers in the world of automated trading.

Please be aware that past performance is not indicative of future results. It is highly recommended to conduct thorough testing on demo accounts before using the EA in live trading conditions.


Download the IT RSI EA Expert Advisor now and elevate your MetaTrader 4 trading operations to new heights!





Recommended products
Gbpusd Pivots Trend Master MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The GU_H1_120114111_S_Pi_CF_0712_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/gbpusd-pivots-trend-master/ Key details are: Parameters Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
Trade Lines
Aleksey Semenov
4.9 (10)
Experts
The Trade Lines EA is an auxiliary Expert Advisor for automated trading based on levels. The EA opens deals at the specified lines when the price crosses them on the chart - the lines are active, they can and must be moved for the EA to operate with the greatest efficiency. The EA also includes the averaging, trailing stop and take profit setting functions. For the EA to work, it is necessary to select the required number of lines and the type of lines for the EA to trade. It is possible to enab
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (41)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Stochastic and Parabolic SAR
Dmitriy Epshteyn
Experts
Советник "Stochastic and Parabolic SAR" торгует по индикатору Stochastic Oscillator, используя фильтр в качестве индикатора Parabolic SAR, по желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), безубыток, трейлинг стоп, инвертирование сигнала, возможно настроить, как скальпирующий советник.   Для каждого валютного инструмента необходимо подбирать настройки. Настройки советника: Индикатор Stochastic Oscillator: Kperiod=5; период линии K Dpe
FREE
Super Buy Sell
Rio Purwanggono
3.25 (4)
Experts
Super Buy Sell  is a combination of Hedging and Martingale strategy. Buy and Sell at the same time and open order every 20 pips (default setting) with customized Target Profit. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with high quality. The Expert Advisor has successfully passed the stress test with slippage approximate to the real market conditions. This EA can run on several instruments simultaneously. This EA is recommended for cent accounts. Real account monitoring https://www.mql5.
FREE
AvanteGarde Grid
Metin Hussein
5 (1)
Experts
Avantgarde: Grid This Expert advisor uses simple and robust grid method to place trades. simple and easy to use. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/534678 How It Works: The EA does not use indicators but uses a math based solution to price-action. The EA will perform the same trades in any timeframe. Avantgarde Grid is equipped with money management, Autolot and DD close trade. Take care when setting the <step> as it will alter the aggressiveness. The Greater the step the less risk. Parameters Buy
FREE
Trading Entertainment Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (1)
Experts
A trading adviser that not only trades, but also has a built-in game. The EA trades on signaling bars and MACD and RSI indicators. The ATR indicator is used to determine volatility. Many other customizable options are available. An interesting feature is the built-in free game in which you need to control the ball and collect coins. The ball jumps along the line of the moving average, you need to control it with the arrows or the "w a s d" keys and not let it fall outside the playing area (2 re
FREE
Astin MT4
Novateq Pty. Ltd
Experts
Use Stochastic with oversold and overbought to find trading opportunities. Use RSI to identify strength of trend anf confirm the trend matches the stochastic overbought and oversold. Trade on MACD cross matching the trend identified by Stochastic and RSI. Set stop loss at a recent swing high or swing low. Set take profit as a ratio of stop loss. Exits are on take profit and stop loss only, there is no exit signal.
FREE
PZ Heiken Ashi EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (10)
Experts
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols T
FREE
VeritasX
Daisuke Arimizu
Experts
Veritas-X for MT4 is a high-precision quantitative trading system engineered specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is designed to surgically exploit "Structural Price Discontinuities" (Weekend Gaps) that occur during the global market transition phase, utilizing state-of-the-art mathematical models. Strategy Core: Quantum Mean Reversion While many retail EAs rely on lagging indicators, Veritas-X operates on the principle of Quantum Mean Reversion . It identifies moments when price act
FREE
Black Cat
Heinz Kappler
1.5 (2)
Experts
Expert with martingale strategy, to experiment. A profit trade offsets a loss trade. An example: Cent-Account, 35 USD are then 3500 USD. Account: USD and 1: 400 EA setting: Cat_type Normal, Variant 1, BaseLot 0.1 If the case occurs with two loss trades in a row , the loss is about 3000 USD . Two loss trades in a row can be avoided by a low spread and continuous trade of the EA. Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22450#!tab=comments&comment=5808183 Technical specifications Underlying
FREE
Hedge DCA Master
Benny Subarja
Experts
Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it. This Expert is using DCA and Hedging Strategy.  Live Account with startlot 0.04 : Hedge DCA Master HighRisk x4 Live Account with Middle Risk and recovery from loss other EA :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289704 www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/hedge-dca-master/11230507 delete space before com The Key point: Use my custom free indicator, you can download here  and place it under folder mql4/Indicators Us
FREE
MacdScalper
Roman Yablonskiy
4 (1)
Experts
MacdScapler   is an automatic expert advisor with two section of martingale strateges with automation takeprofit. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs. If parameters of the entry points goes wrong, the EA changes them automaticly. General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents for 0.01 lot. Spread is recommended less then 2 points. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value in two steps - the first for the four trades and the second
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Donchian Scalper EA MT4
Robots4Forex Ltd
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Donchian Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on the Donchian indicator. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on USDJPY using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentrate
FREE
Providec
Dmitriy Prigodich
5 (3)
Experts
Советник Providec, это хорошее добавление к портфелю или при грамотном ММ отличный основной робот. Предназначен для разгона депозита. Благодаря высокой вероятности профитной сделки можно разгонять маленькие дэпо. Минимум параметров для простоты использования. StopLoss, как опция, указывается пользователем в параметрах. Советник предназначен для торговли на любой валютной паре, на таймфрейме Min_5 . Не мартингейл, не арбитраж . Советник торгующий от уровней: Providec. Редко, но метко Параметры M
FREE
Laodengxi 429
Xing Yuan Wang
Experts
This is  MT4 version ,MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/1 35425 Warning: This is Martingale EA, with extremely high risk!!! Expert Advisor (EA) is not omnipotent, using this EA means agreeing to bear the risk of all losses incurred by the EA Trading financial products such as foreign exchange and gold are high-risk products that may result in zero principal. Please be aware of the risks before trading This is Laodengxi 429 EA FREE! This is a Martingale EA
FREE
Grid Engulfing MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.75 (4)
Experts
Grid Engulfing   is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small b
FREE
Elvis79
Artem Konkov
4 (1)
Experts
This trend Advisor is based on Alexander elder's multi-timeframe strategy. Automatic Advisor "Elvis79" royally strict, reliable and chic. It is optimized for the USDZAR currency pair. With the author's settings is set to the timeframe H4. At the same time, the EA trades at the level of the daily timeframe, that is, it holds the trade for several days. The EA uses a sophisticated trading system "Giant". His whole concept is directed against the risky and irresponsible policies. Before trading on
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.33 (3)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Candle Strike Basic
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
Introducing  Free Version Of  Candle Strike EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade your favorite pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 10 years. What we Got in Free Version: In this version you cannot change the Lot size anda cannot use compound feature.  The default lot size is 0.01 Real-time results can be viewed  here . Presets for EA    here  *Promotional Price:  $50. The price will increase $25 with every
FREE
Gold Bulls Power Trader MT4
Tomas Vanek
4.5 (2)
Experts
The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 910440109 Main Ch
FREE
MACD Trader FREE
Konstantin Nikitin
1 (1)
Experts
This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the MACD and Envelopes indicators. The free version has the following limitations. No panel for opening orders. The trading is limited to the EURUSD currency pair and similar. Orders can only be opened with the minimum lot, no more than 5 orders can be opened in the same direction, to a total of 10 orders. Pause after closing of all orders is 6000 minutes. During the analysis, no more than 50 orders are added to the database and 15 bars are c
FREE
Eurusd Bollinger Bands Breaker MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The EU_15_111517128_S_Op_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-bollinger-bands-breaker/ Key details are: Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe
FREE
MA Semi Automated EA
Tadanori Tsugaya
Experts
"The settings are intricate, but make sure to take full advantage of them." MA Touch and Cross Trade Focused Semi-Automated EA This EA is specialized in MA touch and cross trades, with two MA exit conditions, one of which can also be used as a trailing stop! The usage is entirely up to you! I’ve never seen an MA trade EA with so many adjustable settings! MA Entry and Mass MA Exit for Open Positions Not only can this EA handle MA entry , but it can also be used for mass MA exits on open position
FREE
PZ Bollinger Bands EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.75 (4)
Experts
This EA trades using the Bollinger Bands indicator. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable indicator settings Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant
FREE
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
AVB Expert
Ayaz Maqsud RaŞİdov
Experts
Based on technical analysis and the logic of upward (bullish) and downward (bearish) trends, the bot eliminates speculative cases in the market. High-precision bots surpass humans in all aspects: they replace a workforce and have no limitations on working hours. Unlike humans, they are not subject to fatigue, illnesses, emotions, etc. The bot is limited from the risks of losing the entire capital as it incorporates STOP Loss and Take Profit features. These features help manage potential losses
FREE
Bollinger Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4.22 (9)
Experts
The Bollinger Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on Bollinger Band and RSI entry signals. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I
FREE
Three Sixty Dollar EA super unlimited Default SELL
Niklas Templin
Experts
Three Sixty Dollar EA Version SELL IC Market Recomment Broker -THIS EA ONLY SELL The Performance is the same als the Gratis Version on DE40 you have only more Settings to Change for other Indizes or Pairs. (See on Pictures) only DE40 -minimum 3000$/€ ...Lot 1-5 -M1 -maximal 30min per Day Robot Worktime Version 1 SELL only -this EA only SELL you have to buy my second version to get trades to buy. -Trade only on the DE40 indices - Don't close trades the robot will close everything automatically
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.86 (42)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4 Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section. Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering . The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and hi
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.64 (53)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.75 (562)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Experts
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
More from author
IT Moving Average EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
3.86 (7)
Experts
Discover our sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) market. This free EA exploits a trading strategy based on the crossover of two simple moving averages, enhanced by a grid approach, providing a powerful way to optimize your operations in the financial market. Key Features: Moving Average Crossover Strategy: Our EA uses a crossover of two moving averages – 50 and 200 periods – to identify trading opportunities. This proven method provides a strong indication o
FREE
IT Trend Colored
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The IT Trend Colored indicator is a powerful tool designed by IT Trading (InfiniteTrades Software Corp) to assist traders in visually and effectively identifying market trends. This version is a custom indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Key Features: • Trend Identification: The indicator uses a combination of simple moving averages (SMA) to determine the direction of the market trend. • Intuitive Coloring: Upward trends are represented by bold green histograms, downward trends
FREE
IT ADX Momentum EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
5 (1)
Experts
Discover our latest addition, IT ADX Momentum , a major breakthrough in the world of automated trading. Our EA redefines the rules of the game by fully harnessing the ADX indicator to offer you exceptional performance. Using ADX in IT ADX Momentum EA The IT ADX Momentum EA relies on a sophisticated strategy that leverages ADX analysis to make informed trading decisions while implementing a grid strategy to maximize profits in the event of unfavorable market movements, always closing positions
FREE
IT Bollinger Bands EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
3 (2)
Experts
Discover our sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the   MetaTrader 4   (MT4) market: IT Bollinger Bands. This   free EA   exploits a trading strategy based on Bollinger Bands, offering a powerful approach to optimizing your operations in the financial market. Key Features   : Bollinger Bands Strategy:   Our EA uses Bollinger Bands, a popular approach in technical analysis. Based on the period (20), the standard deviation (2), and the shift of the bands, our EA identifies trading opport
FREE
IT Macd Crossover EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
Experts
Discover IT MACD Crossover, your ultimate ally for maximizing your profits in the foreign exchange market. Our Expert Advisor (EA) leverages the powerful MACD technical indicator to execute trades automatically with unparalleled precision. Key Features: - MACD Crossover Strategy: IT MACD Crossover is based on the proven strategy of MACD crossover to identify trading opportunities. Crossings between fast and slow exponential moving averages (EMA) trigger buy or sell signals, suitable for all m
FREE
IT Moving RSI EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
3.67 (3)
Experts
The IT Moving RSI EA is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders with deep insights into market trends and price movements. This expert advisor is a powerful ally for both novice and experienced traders, offering the ability to make well-informed decisions by harnessing the combined power of moving averages and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Whether you are starting your trading journey or are a seasoned trader, this EA is a must-have addition to your trading arsenal. Join our telegr
FREE
IT Stochastic EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
Experts
Introducing the IT Stochastic EA, a powerful trading robot designed to harness the full potential of the Stochastic indicator. With an intelligently implemented grid strategy, this EA offers exceptional trading opportunities in all market conditions. Are you searching for a reliable tool to enhance your MetaTrader 4 trading performance? Look no further. Advanced Stochastic Signal Taking The IT Stochastic EA leverages the Stochastic indicator to capture precise trading signals. Fully customizab
FREE
IT Moving Average Three EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
1 (1)
Experts
It uses three moving averages to analyze the market and generate buy and sell signals. The first and second moving averages are of the simple type with respective periods of 20 and 50. They are used to determine entry and exit points. The third moving average is of the simple type with a period of 200. It is used to indicate the trend direction based on its position relative to the price. The robot only takes signals that are consistent with the trend, allowing it to reduce the number of false
FREE
IT Fractals EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
Experts
Discover our brand new trading robot, IT Fractals EA , a revolution in the world of automated trading. Our EA pushes the boundaries by utilizing the fractals indicator for exceptional performance. Key Features : Fractals Strategy : IT Fractals EA stands out by adopting an innovative strategy based on the fractals indicator. This clever approach allows you to pinpoint market reversal points with precision, thus identifying optimal trading opportunities. Advanced Management : Our EA comes equip
FREE
IT Parabolic EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
5 (1)
Experts
Discover our brand-new Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) market: IT Parabolic EA . This innovative EA harnesses the powerful Parabolic SAR strategy to provide you with an efficient way to maximize your operations in the financial market. Key features : Parabolic SAR Strategy : Our EA utilizes the Parabolic SAR strategy, a recognized approach in technical analysis. By relying on the reversal points generated by Parabolic SAR, it identifies trading opportunities to enab
FREE
IT Divergence EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
Experts
Introducing IT Divergence EA, your ultimate ally in maximizing profits across financial markets. Our Expert Advisor (EA) leverages the potent MACD and RSI indicators to automate trading with unparalleled accuracy. Key Features :   Divergence Detection Strategy : IT Divergence EA is built on a robust strategy that harnesses the power of MACD and RSI indicators to spot divergences in the markets. Divergences serve as powerful signals for identifying potential buy or sell opportunities. Intellig
FREE
Filter:
JR62780 Riviere
373
JR62780 Riviere 2023.09.21 21:41 
 

Peut se montrer efficace, mais la volatilité n'est pas forcément bien gérée. J'entends par là que le trade initial de la grille est trop hasardeux. (Testé sur xauusd)

Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
15565
Reply from developer Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville 2023.09.21 21:43
Vous devriez réaliser un backtest afin de trouver des paramètres plus optimaux.
Reply to review