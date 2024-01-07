IT Trend Colored

4.67
The IT Trend Colored indicator is a powerful tool designed by IT Trading (InfiniteTrades Software Corp) to assist traders in visually and effectively identifying market trends. This version is a custom indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform.

Key Features:

• Trend Identification: The indicator uses a combination of simple moving averages (SMA) to determine the direction of the market trend.

• Intuitive Coloring: Upward trends are represented by bold green histograms, downward trends by red histograms, and periods of trend weakness (consolidation) by lighter green or red histograms.

• Adaptability to Market Conditions: Histogram thickness and color shades vary based on the strength of the trend, providing a visual indication of the market movement's vigor.

Indicator Usage:

• Upward Trend: When bold green histograms dominate, it indicates an upward trend. Traders may consider initiating long positions when this condition is observed.

• Downward Trend: Marked red histograms suggest a downward trend. Traders may consider initiating short positions when this condition is observed.

• Consolidation Periods: Lighter green or red histograms signal market consolidation. Traders can choose to stay away or adjust their strategies based on these periods.

Customizable Parameters:

The indicator is flexible and allows users to customize parameters according to their preferences. The periods of moving averages (Period1 and Period2) can be adjusted to fit different timeframes.

Alert Usage:

The indicator is equipped with an alert function that informs users of market conditions.

Links and Support:

For more information on using the indicator and obtaining technical support, please visit the official link: https://t.me/+8_H2UIcGsmA1MWQ8

To take advantage of funded account passages and management, please visit the official link: https://t.me/+ZaOkJousm-Q0ODRk

If you wish to learn more and benefit from free education, please visit the official link: https://t.me/itforextrading

Copyright 2023, InfiniteTrades Software Corp. All rights reserved.
Recensioni 3
Francisco Garcia
182
Francisco Garcia 2024.09.21 18:16 
 

Muy buen indicador, Gracias

gubio
94
gubio 2024.03.25 05:06 
 

Ótima ferramenta pra trabalhar!

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.10 04:50 
 

testing

