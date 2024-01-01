Strength Scalper Pro

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: This indicator is in current development. final version will be free.


This is a simple indicator that uses 3 timeframes in its formula to create Possible buy and sell signals.

This indicator is optimized for the M1 timeframe Only.

It has 2 types of Alerts:

  • Push Notifications
  • Audio Alerts

UPDATES:

3/19/24: Still testing the final code

Troubleshooting:

When loading the indicator, if you don't see the arrows on the current chart that means that MT4 has not loaded all the higher time frame data on the current chart just switch the chart to the H1 then M15, and then back to M1 and all the history and current data should be loaded. If the problem persists feel free to contact me in a private message to troubleshoot.


    PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: For best results use this indicator as an extra tools after you have completed your regular analysis and use it for alerts based on such analysis. This indicator will never repaint after the candle has been closed and will alert on the next candle after closing of signal candle.


    TrendFinder SMA
    Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
    4.78 (9)
    Indicateurs
    Trendfinder SMA are Colored candlesticks showing the trend based on two Simple Moving Averages and the slope of the slow moving average. This indicator will give you the color change on the next bar on the confirmation candle and will never repaint   Trendfinder SMA is optimize to trade on any market and to be used trending and None trending markets. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: For best results use this indicator as an extra tools after you have completed your regular analysis and use it for alerts base
    FREE
    MTF Fair Value Gaps Alerts
    Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
    Indicateurs
    MTF Fair Value Gaps Alerts indicator is based on Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Volume imbalance (VI) and Gaps. This indicator will create 2 arrows pointing to the left showing the area of the FVG, VI and Gaps and will never repaint after the candle has been closed . Inputs: TF (Timeframe of the Alert For Current timeframe use CURRENT) barshilft : the barshift needs to be the same timeframe as the above TF. barshift format (CURRENT, M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN) Send Email: Audible Alert Push N
    FREE
    CCI Trend finder
    Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
    Indicateurs
    CCI Trend Finder indicator with different colors at levels 0, 100 and -100. The cross is a signal for "123 Exit" as presented by MPlay and used in Woodies CCI system. This exit signal is effective especially in short-term breakout trades, because it prevents early exiting at small corrections.  This indicator is great for having it as an extra tool for your analysis.
    FREE
    TrendFinder RSI
    Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
    Indicateurs
    TrendFinder RSI are Colored candlesticks showing the trend based on The Relative Strength Index (RSI) This indicator will give you the color change on the next bar on the confirmation candle and will never repaint   TrendFinder RSI is optimize to trade on any market and to be used trending and None trending markets. For best results use this indicator as an extra tools after you have completed your regular analysis and use it for alerts based on such analysis.
    FREE
    TrendFinder Volume
    Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
    Indicateurs
    TrendFinder VolumeI are Colored candlesticks showing the trend based on Volume and Slope of Trend This indicator will give you the color change on the next bar on the confirmation candle and will never repaint Lime Green = Possible Buy (Volume up),  Teal Green = Bullish Weak (Volume Decreasing), Red = Possible Sell (Volume up) , Orange = Bearish Weak (Volume Decreasing) TrendFinder Volume is optimize to trade on any market and to be used trending and None trending markets. For best results use
    FREE
    Targets
    Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Targets is an indicator to determine potential turning  points , targets  are calculated to determine levels in which the sentiment of the market could change from "bullish" to "bearish." This indicator can be used in any timeframe and any currency pair: IN CASE YOU DON'T SEE THE INDICATOR WHEN YOU ADD IT TO YOUR CHARTS JUST OPEN THE INDICATOR MENU AND CLOSE THE MENU AGAIN PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: For best results use this indicator as an extra tools after you have completed your regular analysis an
    FREE
    Trendfinder MA Pro
    Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
    Indicateurs
    Trendfinder MA Pro are based on Colored candlesticks showing the trend based on two Moving Averages as Signal and two Moving Averages as a Buy and Sell Zone, the slope of the slow Signal moving average and ATR and Volume increasing. This indicator will give you the color change on the next bar on the confirmation candle and will provide alert on Buy and sell signal, when it enters the buy and sell zone and when the market test the buy or sell zones as support or resistance and will never repain
    FREE
    Retracement Reversals and SR Pro
    Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
    Indicateurs
    Retracement Reversal and Support and Resistance Pro is based on a formula used by Proprietary trading firms and other big institutions on WallStreet including on my Company and used by my traders here in the capital of the world. This indicator will create Red and Green arrows on a possible mayor Retracement level,  Reversal Level and future Support and Resistance levels and  Yellow arrows on a possible m i nor Retracement level,  Reversal Level and future Support and Resistance levels . This in
    FREE
    Trendfinder SMA with Zone and Alert
    Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
    Indicateurs
    Trendfinder SMA With Zone and Alert are Colored candlesticks showing the trend based on two SMA as Signal and two SMA as a Buy and Sell Zone and the slope of the slow moving average. This indicator will give you the color change on the next bar on the confirmation candle and will provide alert on Buy and sell signal, when it enters the buy and sell zone and when the market test the buy or sell zones as support or resistance and will never repaint . This indicator has the following: 2 SMA for th
    FREE
    patrickdrew 2025.02.06 07:38 
     

    UPDATE:

    Works much better in demo than real. :-(

    Testing in Demo. Seems absolutely amazing!! :-) Thank you!!

