Strength Scalper Pro

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: This indicator is in current development. final version will be free.





This is a simple indicator that uses 3 timeframes in its formula to create Possible buy and sell signals.

This indicator is optimized for the M1 timeframe Only.

It has 2 types of Alerts:

Push Notifications

Audio Alerts

UPDATES:

3/19/24: Still testing the final code

Troubleshooting: When loading the indicator, if you don't see the arrows on the current chart that means that MT4 has not loaded all the higher time frame data on the current chart just switch the chart to the H1 then M15, and then back to M1 and all the history and current data should be loaded. If the problem persists feel free to contact me in a private message to troubleshoot.

