Golden Sky

Golden Sky EA

  • It's an efficient gold trading system. It's a unique strategy.
  • The EA has accurate entry point calculations.If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order.
  • Just install the EA, it can work immediately.
  • Use the M5 time frame. XAUUSD
  • Use initial Money 1,000$ (Standard Account) / initial Money 100$ (Cent / Micro Account)
  • Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - Jun. 2023
  • TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server.

    Strengths

    • Open orders accurately and efficiently using indicators to filter signals.
    • The system has Take Profit and Cut Loss to protect funds.
    • Easy to use, no hassle
    • Strong moving candlesticks or news can be traded.
    • Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - Jun. 2023

      • *  (Standard account) uses a starting lot of 0.01 (initial Money 1000$)  / (Cent / Micro account)  uses a starting lot of 0.1 ( initial Money 100$)                          




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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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Flying Gold EA It's an efficient gold trading system.  It's a unique strategy. The EA has accurate entry point calculations. If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order. Just install the EA, it can work immediately. Use the H4 time frame. XAUUSD Use initial Money 1000$ (Standard Account) /   initial Money  100$ (Cent / Micro Account) Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - 7 July. 2023 TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server. Str
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