Oceania Emperor AI EA always profit results are variable and determined according to the market movement.The indicators used in EA expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy ,It was developed by ENZOFXEA team in Germany with experienced traders with more than 15 years of trading experience.

It's multi currency { AUCAD , AUDNZD , NZDCAD } You launch all three currency pairs at the same time and the activity is high.

All types of brokers also work and are accepted.

you can USE FOR COPY TRADING and anyone can follow your signals .

NOT SCALIPER OR HFT

NOTEEEEEEEEE: If you want to get exactly 72 Billion $ in 16 years result, please change the ( Maximum ) option in the 99.90% Tick data suit to 10000000 , commision:5 $ , GMT Ofset: +2 US



balance:3000 Risk: 200

Default EA setting is correct

Time Frame : Best time M5

first deposit minimum : 1000 Dollars

AUCAD , AUDNZD , NZDCAD

Pls test Backtest with 3000$ , and just change risk between 200 to 3000

Risk 3000 = LOW Risk

Risk 1500 = Medium Risk

Risk 200 = High Risk

Important note : To enable your news filter, please connect this link to your terminal Otherwise the news will not work. please go to terminl MT4 : Tools => Options => Expert Advisor => tick Allow web request for listed URL => please paste URL WEB link here ( URL WEB request NEWS LINK : http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml )

Requirements , Important points for running a EA:

Account type required: ECN

Broker type: Works in all brokers , My recommendation is to use brokers that have low leverage, such as IC Markets 1:500 RAW Spread type account and have Max 10 point spread on ERSGD

Best Currency Pairs: AUCAD , AUDNZD , NZDCAD

Monthly profit limit: depends on your risk, which is adjusted by changing the size of the lot in the EA parameter

TimeFrame : Best time M5



