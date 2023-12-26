TradeCopier MT5

5

TradeCopier allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 5 accounts on the same computer or vps with very little input from the user.

Find out more: Here

Features 

  • One Chart Setup you only need one chart to trade all available symbols
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Very easy to use - minimal input from the user is required 
  • Has a very high refresh rate - it can refresh every 1 millisecond and in doing so reduce the lag between the transmitter account and receiver account 

    Inputs 

    • Mode : Here you choose whether the Expert Advisor (EA) will work as a transmitter or receiver
    • Refresh : Here you choose after how many millisecond(s) the EA should refresh


    Reviews 4
    31337556
    54
    31337556 2024.10.20 04:11 
     

    works great thanks for a working product. Can i use multiple masters and slaves on 1 pc?

    riyatrading2022
    20
    riyatrading2022 2024.01.08 16:43 
     

    really wonderful copier.. for basic copier this is useful to every one who needs copier... its absolutely free version. so it gives good copying score... thanks for giving this as free..

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    Duplicator for MetaTrader 5 — professional position duplicator inside one terminal A reliable Expert Advisor for traders who want to automatically duplicate already opened positions in MetaTrader 5, increase volume, apply custom lot settings, and manage duplicates with precise rules. It is a practical tool for manual trading, algorithmic systems, and flexible management of existing positions inside one terminal. Duplicator for MT5 does not open positions by its own trading strategy. Its role is
    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.96 (48)
    Utilities
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
    Trade Copier Ultimate
    Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
    Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.83 (6)
    Utilities
    Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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    Ming Ren Lu
    184
    Ming Ren Lu 2024.12.30 20:53 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Kekeletso Mofokeng
    4901
    Reply from developer Kekeletso Mofokeng 2024.12.30 20:56
    Yes they can. One account can be the transmitter and other accounts can be the receiver(s)
    31337556
    54
    31337556 2024.10.20 04:11 
     

    works great thanks for a working product. Can i use multiple masters and slaves on 1 pc?

    Kekeletso Mofokeng
    4901
    Reply from developer Kekeletso Mofokeng 2024.10.20 08:07
    Hello. You'd have to change the EA/file name for each master and slave accounts...This was supposed to be a trail product
    [Deleted] 2024.01.30 08:34 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Kekeletso Mofokeng
    4901
    Reply from developer Kekeletso Mofokeng 2024.01.30 19:26
    Your feedback is much appreciated
    riyatrading2022
    20
    riyatrading2022 2024.01.08 16:43 
     

    really wonderful copier.. for basic copier this is useful to every one who needs copier... its absolutely free version. so it gives good copying score... thanks for giving this as free..

    Kekeletso Mofokeng
    4901
    Reply from developer Kekeletso Mofokeng 2024.01.08 16:55
    Thank you for your feedback...more improvements will be added soon
    Reply to review