TradeCopier MT5
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.10
TradeCopier allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 5 accounts on the same computer or vps with very little input from the user.
Features
- One Chart Setup you only need one chart to trade all available symbols
- Multiple currency pairs support
- Very easy to use - minimal input from the user is required
- Has a very high refresh rate - it can refresh every 1 millisecond and in doing so reduce the lag between the transmitter account and receiver account
Inputs
- Mode : Here you choose whether the Expert Advisor (EA) will work as a transmitter or receiver
- Refresh : Here you choose after how many millisecond(s) the EA should refresh
works great thanks for a working product. Can i use multiple masters and slaves on 1 pc?