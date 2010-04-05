Angel Gold

Welcome to my products store. Introducing EA Angel Gold, the newest product dedicated to Gold. The EA programs effective scalper trading strategies with monitored signals and enters the market when there are overbought, oversold fluctuations and reversals. EA's strategy has Stop Loss available with short distances to protect accounts and reduce risks. So you can use EA with accounts with small balances from 100 USD.

Feature:

 + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.
 + No need in a large initial deposit.
 + Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.
 + Position trailing stop is used.
 + Easy to setup, just set defaults.

Settings:

 + Money Management: True of False.
 + Auto Lot Size: 2.5 (work if MM = True, = 2.5 means 0.25 lot with every 10,000 USD balance).
 + Manual Lot Size: your lot size value (if MM = False)
 + Timeframe:1 minute
 + Take Profit: 500 points
 + Stop Loss: 150 points
 + Trailing Stop: 9 points

Recommend:

 + Time Frame: M1 or M5.
 + Use VPS for low latency.
 + Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 100 USD.


Plus de l'auteur
Golden Bee
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA Golden Bee is a fully automated trading strategy. It has been developed and improved over the years for stable performance with low risk. EA's strategy is based on price movements in overbought, oversold and reversing zones. This Expert is specially developed for Gold (XAUUSD). EA is optimized and very easy to use, if you have no experience with EA then you just need to set the default. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.   + Position trailing stop is used.  + Winrate
Micro Scalper
Thi Tra Mi Duong
3.67 (3)
Experts
Welcome to the newest product. The Mirco Scalper EA is packed with the latest trading strategies for speculating in the forex market. The EA calculates Price Action and Tick Data volatility to find the best trading opportunities with high winrate. EA works with currency pairs and Gold. All trading orders have Stop Loss. You can set Stop Loss values that match your risk criteria. This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone.  No need for set files or complicated settings. You
Sharker
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
Introducing automated trading robots for the Gold and forex markets with advanced and revolutionary trading strategies. Robot Sharker is programmed based on AI algorithms and Price Action strategies to find the best trading signals, combining scalper methods and intelligent position management. Trading orders have high accuracy and outstanding winrate efficiency. EA Sharker has a simple and easy-to-use interface. No need for complicated settings, no need for set files to configure. If you have n
Midas Touch on Gold
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
Midas Touch on Gold is a fully automated trading strategy. The signals are based on price movements with high probability of winning and low risk. EA is specially developed for Gold (XAUUSD). Price $ 39 is available for 5 purchases only. Next price: $ 55 Feature: Fully automated trading 24/5. Recommend: Only use EA with GOLD, XAUUSD. The price of Gold only has 2 decimal places, for example 1900.12. Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 1000 USD (0.01 lot per 1000 USD balance, b
Predator GBPUSD
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA   Predator GBPUSD  is a fully automated trading robot based on Price Action with no lagging indicators. The EA is developed and tested over the years. Algorithms have been optimized for high performance trades. EA is specially developed for GBPUSD . Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.  + No need in a large initial deposit.  + Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.  +   Position trailing stop is used .  + Easy to setup, just set defaults.  +  Winrate > 82%. Recommen
Auto Gold Trading
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA Auto Gold Trading has been developed and improved over the years for stable performance with low risk. This EA's strategy is based on price movements in overbought, oversold and reversing zones. Expert is specially developed for Gold (XAUUSD). EA is optimized and very easy to use, if you have no experience with EA then you just need to set the default. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.   +   Position trailing stop is used.  + Winrate > 90%. Recommend:  + Use EA with
Epic Gold
Thi Tra Mi Duong
3.67 (3)
Experts
Epic Gold is a fully automated trading strategy. It has been developed and improved over the years for stable performance with low risk. The EA uses smart strategies to trade and manage positions efficiently. This Expert is specially developed for Gold (XAUUSD). EA is optimized and very easy to use, if you have no experience with EA then you just need to set the default. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.   +   Position trailing stop is used.  + Winrate > 80%. Recommend
Golden Wings
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA Golden Wings is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2015-2021 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.  + No need in a large initial deposit.  + Alway
Goblin Gold Scalper
Thi Tra Mi Duong
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Goblin Gold Scalper EA is a fully automated trading robot that has been developed over the years. EA's trading strategy has been optimized for Gold with a unique strategy based on Price Action and basic indicators. This is a scalper strategy so it usually trades in a short period of time, trades are closed quickly with Stop Loss and Trailing Stop. EA has optimized settings and now it's simple to use for everyone. You just need to set your Lot Size. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 w
Baby Shark Trader
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA Baby Shark Trader is a smart trading system developed over the years and continuously improved. The EA uses trend and momentum scalping strategies. When the signal appeared, it quickly entered and then exited the position quickly. The strategy has an exclusive Stop Loss strategy to protect the account and optimize performance. Because the EA's Stop Loss is a complex and flexible market-based strategy, there are no specific parameters for Stop Loss. Stop Loss will be triggered under specific
Monkey Scalper
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA Monkey Scalper is a trading robot uses Scalping Strategy to find opportunities in the market and execute trades with a high probability of winning. Monkey Scalper uses advanced algorithms to look for trade entries when price volatility is high and retracements are present, combined with good trading positions. This results in quick and profitable trades, taking the guesswork out of manual trading. Settings:  + Spread Limit: 30 ~ 50 points  + Money Management (MM): True or False  + Auto Lot S
Celestial Trading
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
Expert Advisor Celestial Trading is an automated trading robot for forex and gold markets. EA's strategy is tested and developed over the years with many improvements in algorithm and performance. It tracks price movements and momentum in overbought and oversold areas with a high probability of reversal. Trades with Stop Loss and Take Profit settings for account protection. It will also perform trailing to protect the profits of the trades. Although EA's strategy is suitable for Gold and curren
Moving Speed Scalper
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
Moving Speed Scalper is a trading robot uses Scalping Strategy to find opportunities in the market and execute trades with a high probability of winning. The EA uses moving averages to filter the trend, although this trending strategy is simple it works well. Combine the relative volatility of price cycles to determine the best entry position. EA's strategy always uses Stop Loss to protect the account. The EA is suitable for accounts with small balances. You can refer to the Set Files at commen
Auto Gold Strategy
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
The Gold market with a lot of volatility always brings many trading opportunities. We continuously research and develop unique trading strategies for Gold and synthesize them into EA Auto Gold Strategy. This is an automatic trading robot exclusively for the Gold market, it is programmed to integrate 3 trading strategies, each strategy is a different set of signal logic rules. You can experiment with strategies and choose your favorite in the settings panel. The EA has a simple and easy to use se
Eclipse Trading
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
Welcome! I'm pleased to introduce my latest automated trading robot, Eclipse Trading EA, designed specifically for trading forex and gold currency pairs. Eclipse Trading uses a scalping strategy based on Price Action to generate signals that typically have a high probability of success. Additionally, the EA incorporates sophisticated strategies for closing floating positions to safeguard your trading account. You can use the EA Specter Scalper with Gold and 28 currency pairs. Currency pairs shou
Moon Trading
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA Moon Trading is a fully automated trading robot based on Price Action with no lagging indicators. The Expert's simple and effective strategy tracks price and volume movements to trigger trading signals. The EA is programmed with smart and advanced algorithms, it adapts to each currency pair, has all settings optimized and is simple to use. The EA is suitable for currency pairs and Gold. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.  + No need in a large initial deposit.  + Alwa
Maverick Trading
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
Introducing the latest products for the Forex and Gold markets. Automatic trading robot follows advanced algorithms with strategies developed and optimized over many years. Expert Advisor Marverick is a fully automated trading robot based on Price Action with no lagging indicators. It will be perfect for beginners who want to grow their accounts fast as well as for professionals who wants to to trade multiple pairs with bigger accounts. This EA's simple and effective trading strategy is high pr
Shining Angel
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA Shining Angel is a fully automated trading system based purely on Price Action, without any lagging indicators. It applies a simple yet powerful algorithm to monitor data tick ranges and generate precise trading signals. The strategy is optimized for high-performance trades on low-spread pairs. Settings + Spread Limit: 30 to 50 + Money Management (MM): True or False + Risk: 1.0 to 3.0 (if MM True) + Manual Lot Size: 0.01 (if MM False) + Stop Loss: 500 + Take Profit: 500 + Trailing Stop: 10
