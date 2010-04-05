Welcome to my products store. Introducing EA Angel Gold, the newest product dedicated to Gold. The EA programs effective scalper trading strategies with monitored signals and enters the market when there are overbought, oversold fluctuations and reversals. EA's strategy has Stop Loss available with short distances to protect accounts and reduce risks. So you can use EA with accounts with small balances from 100 USD.

Feature:

+ Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.

+ No need in a large initial deposit.

+ Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.

+ Position trailing stop is used .

+ Easy to setup, just set defaults.





Settings:

+ Money Management: True of False.

+ Auto Lot Size: 2.5 (work if MM = True, = 2.5 means 0.25 lot with every 10,000 USD balance).

+ Manual Lot Size: your lot size value (if MM = False)

+ Timeframe:1 minute

+ Take Profit: 500 points

+ Stop Loss: 150 points

+ Trailing Stop: 9 points



Recommend:

+ Time Frame: M1 or M5.

+ Use VPS for low latency.

+ Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 100 USD.



