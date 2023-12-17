Trend Swift

  • Indicators
  • Weerayut Teja
    Weerayut Teja

    Weerayut Teja

    • Head of Software Development at  Thailand
    • Thailand
    • 197
    👋 Hello, traders! I'm Weerayut Teja, a passionate and experienced developer in the financial markets.
    🚀 My Expertise:
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 17 December 2023
  • Activations: 5

Trend Swift is the trend finding indicator that can estimate the trend volume for you. It help you seeking for the possible trend reversal so you can enter the trade with confident.

Because it's indicator you can trade with your decision and really safe to use with any Prop Firms without worry about the rule that doesn't allowed to use EA to trade.

This indicator isn't the the normal indicator that just blindly follow EMA, it's the trading system that surely find major trend with EMA but measuring the flipping of direction and measuring the extraordinary volume in that direction.

I just make it easy for you to know when market begin to change direction, so you don't need to stare at your chart entire day.


How it works? 

1. Trend Swift looking for the major trend and only suggest you to trade in the direction of major trend only.

2. It measuring if the direction is flipping to another direction.

3. It measuring the volume in that trend direction, if it exceed the normal range it will give you the arrow for enter to that direction.


How to Enter the Long Trade?

1. The Trend Line turn to the blue color.

2. Blue up arrow is appeared on chart.

How to Enter the Short Trade?

1. The Trend Line turn to the red color.

2. Red down arrow is appeared on chart.


How to increase the win rate?

This is the trend indicator so what you need to do to increase the win rate is doing what trend breakout traders do.

1. Use higher timeframe for reduce noise. I recommended M15 - D1. The M1 - M15 can be trade but you will also need low spread, and use appropriate lot size.

2. Trade in appropriate time zone. Example: Trade in London and New York Session if you trading USD pairs, or trade in Tokyo session if you trading JPY pairs

3. Wait for the consolidation, before the beginning of trend reversal will always have consolidation period.

4. Enter trade when have the breakout from consolidation range. Trend Swift already measuring direction and volume for you.

5. Enter at the beginning of the trend, or waiting for the retracement then enter the trade. Then you can have the trade that worth to risk.

6. The longer trend running, it will more weaker. Please beware when the arrows were appeared in the same direction several times or candles run toward the trend line.


Money Management

Every trade can be win or lose, but you just need to enter only the trade that has high possibility to win and have worth risk and reward ratio.

So I recommend to risk 1% - 2% per trade, and have 1:1 to 1:3 Risk/Reward Ratio per trade.


Input Parameters

Major Trend EMA - The EMA Trend Line that indicating the Major Trend the recommend value is 100, but if you want to scalping in the lower timeframe than M30 might consider to use 25, 50. Default: 100

Price Channel Period - Use for measuring average range of the candles. Default: 14

SL Bands Period - The period for measuring the range for recommended SL. Default: 14

SL Bands Multiplier - The multiplier for safe SL: Default : 2

Show SL Suggestion - Showing SL dotted line that you can place the SL next to it. Default: false

Enable Alert - Showing alert when signal is appeared. Default: true

Enable Email Notification - Sending signal via email.

Email Subject - Email subject for make it unique in your inbox!


Your opinion are matter!

In case you have the feedback or any suggestion, feel free to put it in the comment section. I really appreciate all of you. And that can make this indicator better. Thanks!

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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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