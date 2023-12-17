Trend Swift

Trend Swift is the trend finding indicator that can estimate the trend volume for you. It help you seeking for the possible trend reversal so you can enter the trade with confident.

Because it's indicator you can trade with your decision and really safe to use with any Prop Firms without worry about the rule that doesn't allowed to use EA to trade.

This indicator isn't the the normal indicator that just blindly follow EMA, it's the trading system that surely find major trend with EMA but measuring the flipping of direction and measuring the extraordinary volume in that direction.

I just make it easy for you to know when market begin to change direction, so you don't need to stare at your chart entire day.


How it works? 

1. Trend Swift looking for the major trend and only suggest you to trade in the direction of major trend only.

2. It measuring if the direction is flipping to another direction.

3. It measuring the volume in that trend direction, if it exceed the normal range it will give you the arrow for enter to that direction.


How to Enter the Long Trade?

1. The Trend Line turn to the blue color.

2. Blue up arrow is appeared on chart.

How to Enter the Short Trade?

1. The Trend Line turn to the red color.

2. Red down arrow is appeared on chart.


How to increase the win rate?

This is the trend indicator so what you need to do to increase the win rate is doing what trend breakout traders do.

1. Use higher timeframe for reduce noise. I recommended M15 - D1. The M1 - M15 can be trade but you will also need low spread, and use appropriate lot size.

2. Trade in appropriate time zone. Example: Trade in London and New York Session if you trading USD pairs, or trade in Tokyo session if you trading JPY pairs

3. Wait for the consolidation, before the beginning of trend reversal will always have consolidation period.

4. Enter trade when have the breakout from consolidation range. Trend Swift already measuring direction and volume for you.

5. Enter at the beginning of the trend, or waiting for the retracement then enter the trade. Then you can have the trade that worth to risk.

6. The longer trend running, it will more weaker. Please beware when the arrows were appeared in the same direction several times or candles run toward the trend line.


Money Management

Every trade can be win or lose, but you just need to enter only the trade that has high possibility to win and have worth risk and reward ratio.

So I recommend to risk 1% - 2% per trade, and have 1:1 to 1:3 Risk/Reward Ratio per trade.


Input Parameters

Major Trend EMA - The EMA Trend Line that indicating the Major Trend the recommend value is 100, but if you want to scalping in the lower timeframe than M30 might consider to use 25, 50. Default: 100

Price Channel Period - Use for measuring average range of the candles. Default: 14

SL Bands Period - The period for measuring the range for recommended SL. Default: 14

SL Bands Multiplier - The multiplier for safe SL: Default : 2

Show SL Suggestion - Showing SL dotted line that you can place the SL next to it. Default: false

Enable Alert - Showing alert when signal is appeared. Default: true

Enable Email Notification - Sending signal via email.

Email Subject - Email subject for make it unique in your inbox!


Your opinion are matter!

In case you have the feedback or any suggestion, feel free to put it in the comment section. I really appreciate all of you. And that can make this indicator better. Thanks!

