WONNFX iSTATS

WONNFX iSTATS - information indicator showing profit/loss on your MT4 account (pips, lots, currency, percentage)
  • current profit
  • profit for today
  • profits for the current week
  • profits for the current month
  • profit for the current quarter
  • profit for the current year


A convenient format for displaying statistics of your trading account in real time.

(the indicator can be installed on any MT4 terminal chart)


