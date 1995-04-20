WONNFX iSTATS
- Indicatori
- Sergei Tsirat
- Versione: 3.7
- Aggiornato: 1 giugno 2024
WONNFX iSTATS - information indicator showing profit/loss on your MT4 account (pips, lots, currency, percentage)
- current profit
- profit for today
- profits for the current week
- profits for the current month
- profit for the current quarter
- profit for the current year
A convenient format for displaying statistics of your trading account in real time.
(the indicator can be installed on any MT4 terminal chart)