Rocketship

ROCKETSHIP

Rocketship is a fully automated Expert Advisor that is built like an Institutional Trader. Rocketship recognizes Smart Money concepts like order blocks, structure, inefficient price action, Wyckoff, mitigation and liquidity.

Rocketship is packed with Modifiable Inputs and Functions that you can enable, disable and optimize depending on your tolerance for Risk. Rocketship is about to make you the professional trader you’ve always dreamed of being.

If you are a student of MentFX, this is the Expert Advisor you’ve been waiting for.


Rocketship has 5 major trade entries functions.

 - Structural Trader which trades on the creation of new structure

 - Mitigation Trader which trade on the mitigation of validated Order Blocks

 - Aligned Order Block Trader which trades aligned Order Blocks

 - Imbalance Trader which trades the mitigation of Imbalances

 - Wyckoff Trader which trades Springs/UT & Tests of Wyckoff ranges


Custom Short Time Frames

MetaTrader doesn't allow for Time Frames shorter than a minute. To increase RR, I have created a set of Custom Time Frames of 1 Second, 5 Seconds, 15 Seconds and 30 Seconds.


Rocketship has 5 major Trade Exit functions

 - Trailing Stops

 - Liquidity Targeting

 - Fixed RR Targeting

 - Reversing structure stops

 - Time Based Stops


FULL DOCUMENTATION CAN BE FOUND AT THE ONEDRIVE LINK BELOW

Rocketship Documentation.docx




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Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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LifeBehindMatter LBM
117
LifeBehindMatter LBM 2023.12.25 16:34 
 

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David Mark Minutillo
295
Reply from developer David Mark Minutillo 2024.01.03 02:19
Thank you for the kind words. If you see any flaws/issues or have any suggestions, I'd love to hear them.
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