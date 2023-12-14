ROCKETSHIP

Rocketship is a fully automated Expert Advisor that is built like an Institutional Trader. Rocketship recognizes Smart Money concepts like order blocks, structure, inefficient price action, Wyckoff, mitigation and liquidity.

Rocketship is packed with Modifiable Inputs and Functions that you can enable, disable and optimize depending on your tolerance for Risk. Rocketship is about to make you the professional trader you’ve always dreamed of being.

If you are a student of MentFX, this is the Expert Advisor you’ve been waiting for.





Rocketship has 5 major trade entries functions.

- Structural Trader which trades on the creation of new structure

- Mitigation Trader which trade on the mitigation of validated Order Blocks

- Aligned Order Block Trader which trades aligned Order Blocks

- Imbalance Trader which trades the mitigation of Imbalances

- Wyckoff Trader which trades Springs/UT & Tests of Wyckoff ranges





Custom Short Time Frames

MetaTrader doesn't allow for Time Frames shorter than a minute. To increase RR, I have created a set of Custom Time Frames of 1 Second, 5 Seconds, 15 Seconds and 30 Seconds.





Rocketship has 5 major Trade Exit functions

- Trailing Stops

- Liquidity Targeting

- Fixed RR Targeting

- Reversing structure stops

- Time Based Stops





FULL DOCUMENTATION CAN BE FOUND AT THE ONEDRIVE LINK BELOW

Rocketship Documentation.docx











