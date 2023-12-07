GoldSuperTrendEA

GoldSuperTrendEA uses a strategy that combines RSI and Moving Average.

High winning percentage and a high profit factor make this Expert advisor very profitable, you can check the results yourself by downloading the demo version which only works in backtesting.

It was developed for XAUUSD pair.

Setup and tips:

I recommend using a balance of $1500 and an initial lot of of 0.05 with leverage 1:100

Low timeframes are more sensitive to price swings, so it is best to use moving averages and low RSIs to identify trends. High timeframes are less sensitive to price swings, so it is best to use moving averages and high RSIs to identify underlying trends.

Examples
With M1 timeframe – set the RSI period to 3 and MA to 10
With M5 timeframe - set the RSI period to 3 and MA to 20
With timeframeM30 - set the RSI period to 4 and MA to 60
With 1h timeframe – set the RSI period to 7 and MA to 150
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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4.94 (34)
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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