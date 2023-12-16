IntelligentTrendEA

The Expert Advisor "IntelligentTradeEA" is an automatic trading software that uses two popular technical indicators to make buying and selling decisions: the relative strength index (RSI) and the moving average.

How does it work

The RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the relative strength of a stock relative to its history. When the RSI rises above the 70 level, the stock is considered overbought and potentially ripe for a correction. When the RSI falls below the 30 level, the stock is considered oversold and potentially poised for a rally.

The moving average is a trend indicator that calculates the average of a stock's prices over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be used to identify trends and to provide price support and resistance.
The Stochastic Index is a technical momentum indicator that measures the relative strength of a stock compared to its history. It was developed by George Lane in the late 1950s and is one of the most popular technical indicators used by traders and identifies a trend reversal.

The Expert Advisor uses these two indicators to identify entry points and closes trades intelligently using another indicator, the Stochastic.

Characteristics

The Expert Advisor "IntelligentTradeEA" offers a series of features that make it a versatile and powerful tool for automatic trading:

     It uses two popular technical indicators to make trading decisions: the RSI and the moving average, plus another to close trades.
     Identify optimal entry and exit points: The EA uses the overbought and oversold levels of the RSI to identify optimal entry points for buy and sell orders and closes using the stochastic indicator plus other features that make it smart the closure.

     Includes a filter function for consecutive losses: when two consecutive losses occur, trading is stopped for a selectable period of time. This feature helps protect your capital from abnormal price movements.

     It is highly customizable: the EA offers a set of customizable parameters that allow you to tailor it to your trading needs.
We recommend using it with the intelligent automatic "intelligentclose" function active, however you can also deselect intelligent trading and trade with fixed stoploss and takeprofit.

If desired, he has a further strategy, the grid.
The strategy is based on the idea that prices tend to revert to the mean, so orders are opened with the expectation that prices will revert in the direction of the order.

The lily grid can be used with any currency pair and any time frame. The strategy parameters can be customized, such as the order opening step and its multiplier, the maximum number of orders to open and the size of the lots. 

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In the comments you will find sets set for individual currencies, try them, it is a very customizable EA and this makes it suitable for following many currency pairs..


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Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Konstantin Kulikov
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Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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GoldSuperTrendEA uses a strategy that combines RSI and Moving Average. High winning percentage and a high profit factor make this Expert advisor very profitable, you can check the results yourself by downloading the demo version which only works in backtesting. It was developed for XAUUSD pair. Setup and tips: I recommend using a balance of $1500 and an initial lot of of 0.05 with leverage 1:100 Low timeframes are more sensitive to price swings, so it is best to use moving averages and low
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