IntelligentTrendEA

The Expert Advisor "IntelligentTradeEA" is an automatic trading software that uses two popular technical indicators to make buying and selling decisions: the relative strength index (RSI) and the moving average.



How does it work



The RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the relative strength of a stock relative to its history. When the RSI rises above the 70 level, the stock is considered overbought and potentially ripe for a correction. When the RSI falls below the 30 level, the stock is considered oversold and potentially poised for a rally.



The moving average is a trend indicator that calculates the average of a stock's prices over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be used to identify trends and to provide price support and resistance.

The Stochastic Index is a technical momentum indicator that measures the relative strength of a stock compared to its history. It was developed by George Lane in the late 1950s and is one of the most popular technical indicators used by traders and identifies a trend reversal.





The Expert Advisor uses these two indicators to identify entry points and closes trades intelligently using another indicator, the Stochastic.



Characteristics



The Expert Advisor "IntelligentTradeEA" offers a series of features that make it a versatile and powerful tool for automatic trading:



It uses two popular technical indicators to make trading decisions: the RSI and the moving average, plus another to close trades.

Identify optimal entry and exit points: The EA uses the overbought and oversold levels of the RSI to identify optimal entry points for buy and sell orders and closes using the stochastic indicator plus other features that make it smart the closure.



Includes a filter function for consecutive losses: when two consecutive losses occur, trading is stopped for a selectable period of time. This feature helps protect your capital from abnormal price movements.



It is highly customizable: the EA offers a set of customizable parameters that allow you to tailor it to your trading needs.

We recommend using it with the intelligent automatic "intelligentclose" function active, however you can also deselect intelligent trading and trade with fixed stoploss and takeprofit.



If desired, he has a further strategy, the grid.

The strategy is based on the idea that prices tend to revert to the mean, so orders are opened with the expectation that prices will revert in the direction of the order.



The lily grid can be used with any currency pair and any time frame. The strategy parameters can be customized, such as the order opening step and its multiplier, the maximum number of orders to open and the size of the lots.

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In the comments you will find sets set for individual currencies, try them, it is a very customizable EA and this makes it suitable for following many currency pairs..



