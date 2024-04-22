Trade Manager 5L

Trade Manager 5 Lite is trading panel developed with a goal to make manual trading in some (routine) task easier.

Version for Meta Trader 4 is here: Trade Manager 4 Lite. (MT4 version also works in Strategy Tester)


Main features of Trade Manager 5 Lite

  • Trading for Forex and CFDs
  • Support for 4 and 5 digit brokers
  • 65 combinations to set order
  • Set Take Profit, Stop Loss and entry level for Pending Order with lines positioned on the chart
  • Break Even
  • Trailing Stop Loss
  • Multiple Orders at one click
  • One Cancels the Other
  • Trailing Pending Order
  • Expiration of Pending Order
  • The possibility to set the maximum Spread value
  • Close Market orders (close all open positions, only Buy, only Sell, only Buy/Sell in profit/loss)
  • Delete Pending Orders (by type)
  • Switch Pips and Points (only for Forex)
  • It fully works under Strategy Tester


Parameters

  • ‌Workspace - save the position and status of all Panels to the Workspace
  • Strategy - set all values for your Strategy on the chart and save it to the Strategy
    Name for your Workspace and Strategy set in Properties before you attach it on the chart (or change it by press F7)
  • Theme - Trade Manager supports custom Themes (possible to download or you can create your own here: Theme Builder)
  • Chart Shift - set chart offset in % from the right side
  • Magic Number
    • [-1] - Will manage all open orders
    • [0] - Will manage only open orders without Magic Number
    • [Any number] - Will manage only open orders with specified Magic Number (opened orders by any Expert Advisor)
  • Symbols - Current Symbol or All Symbols
Note: Trade Manager can take the control of orders open by other Expert Advisor by Magic Number and Symbols settings and apply settings for Break Even and Trailing Stop Loss.



New Order

  • Lots
    • we can set fixed Lot size
    • or we can leave it empty (or zero) too and then Lot size will be calculated.

We can define Take Profit and Stop Loss in Trade Manager on 4 different ways.

  • Take Profit [price] - based on exactly defined price
  • Take Profit [pips/points] - based on the distance from market price specified by Pips/Points
  • Take Profit [money] - based on amount of money we expect as our profit
  • Take Profit [%] - based on percentage of our account balance
  • Stop Loss [price]
  • Stop Loss [pips/points]
  • Stop Loss [money] - based on amount of money we want to risk
  • Stop Loss [%]

How to set Take Profit and Stop Loss with fixed Lot size: video
How to set Take Profit, Stop Loss and Position Size: video

  • Max Spread - allow to place the market order only when Spread is less than pre-set value
  • Slippage
  • Order Comment
  • Orders - possible to place several orders at one click


New Pending Order

  • Entry level [Price or distance in pips/points] - set entry level by price or distance
  • Step [pips/points] - set step distance from other pending orders (it works when Orders>1)
  • One Cancels the Other (OCO)
  • Trailing Pending Order
  • Expiry


Break Even

  • Break Even - set this value to True if you want to activate Break Even, otherwise to False
  • Trigger [pips/points or by RRR or by Price Line] - set the distance in profit needed to trigger Break Even for the order
  • Offset [pips/points] - set the offset from opening price after Break Even has been triggered


Trailing Stop Loss

  • Trailing Stop Loss - set this value to True if you want to activate Trailing Stop Loss, otherwise to False
  • Trigger [pips/points or by RRR  or by Price Line] - set the distance in profit needed to trigger Trailing Stop Loss for the first time
  • Frequency [pips/points] - set the frequency (next triggers) how often should Stop Loss move
  • Step [pips/points] - set the step with which Stop Loss will move in the direction of the market


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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Thomas Christoph Lipka
Utilities
TRUMP SHOCK – Real-Time Market Protection for MT5 TRUMP SHOCK is a MetaTrader 5 risk-management utility designed to react to sudden market-moving news and unexpected volatility. Markets such as Gold, Oil and USD-related instruments can move within seconds following major political statements or breaking news. TRUMP SHOCK monitors important Truth Social posts and general breaking news and can automatically trigger predefined protective actions in MetaTrader 5 — helping you reduce unwanted exposur
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Trade Manager 4 Lite
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