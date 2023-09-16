PTS - Divergence Buy Finder by Precision Trading Systems





Precision Divergence Finder was designed to find market bottoms with pinpoint accuracy and frequently does so.

In technical analysis, the art of picking bottoms is generally much easier than picking tops this item is designed precisely for this task. After a bullish divergence is identified then it is wise to wait for the trend to turn up before buying. You can use a 10 or 20 bar high to enter or a moving average 15-30 to be rising to identify a trend change.

The complex algorithm seeks out and counts the number of active Demand Index divergences present on a real-time bar by bar basis.

The model observes when the market price is making a new low and the Demand Index is NOT making a new low, causing a divergence.

The indicator uses two settings.

Demand Index (DI) length which will provide the indicator with something to look for and it will find for any divergences of DI on the length you have chosen.

Difference, this is the amount of divergence between [DI value now] and [DI values up to 200] bars ago and for each divergence it finds from various look back periods it will produce a [1] output in the indicator window.

A total of 20 periods are inspected up to a maximum of 200 bars, hence the maximum output value it will show is 20.

Suggested settings

Demand Index lengths from 15 to 100 will work but best is between lengths 20 to 60.

Difference of divergence are 0.1 to 20 (with 0.75 to 5 usually being optimal, however the best value may be much larger depending on your data feed volume)

If you are using tick volume these settings are suggested. However if you have trade volume you use much bigger difference values x 10.

DI Length 20 = difference of 0.95 - 5

DI Length 30 = difference of 0.85 - 4

DI Length 40 = difference of 0.75 - 4

DI Length 50 = difference of 0.25 – 3.5

DI Length 60 = difference of 0.2 - 3

DI Length 70 = difference of 0.15 - 2.5

DI Length 80 = difference of 0.1 - 2

DI Length 90 = difference of 0.1 - 1.8

DI Length 100 = difference of 0.1 – 1.7





Most MT4 users will be getting tick volume so the table of suggest values is a good starting point.

Please note I am not using push notifications so if you want to contact me please email me via my site instead of on MT4 as I won’t see your message for a few weeks.









