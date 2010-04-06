Fractal lvl Indicator

The indicator determines signals on a system of two components:





- correct fractals. The indicator that comes with MT4 and MT5 is quite crude, since some levels are calculated incorrectly.

This indicator shows signals for the breakdown of strong levels.

- wave level for fractals. Not to be confused with zigzag.





It is better to use on higher timeframes (M15 and higher), where the indicator perfectly shows entry points and reversal situations.





Of course, you can use standard indicators from the platform, or you can use advanced tools.