Fractal lvl

The EA trades based on a developed indicator that allows you to determine the correct entry points when the price continues to move in the same direction.

Great experience in trading allowed me to correctly compose a robot according to a personal strategy that loves working with a volatile market. Therefore, the system is not afraid of news and works around the clock.













Like all scalpers, it is desirable for the robot to work with small spreads.

This robot has passed many tests of time. And with the advent of crypto-instruments, it has become even more profitable. After all, the crypt has a very high volatility and spreads have greatly decreased over the past couple of years.













By backtesting, you can easily determine the best trading instruments: BTCUSD, XAUUSD, GER40, US30. You can download the robot and test it yourself.