Scalp trading indicator with MA and EMA
- Indicators
- Trinh Ho Hoai Nam
- Version: 1.0
Description: The Custom Moving Averages indicator displays three different moving averages on the chart: a 10-period Simple Moving Average (SMA10) in lime, a 21-period Simple Moving Average (SMA21) in red, and a 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA200) in thicker white. This indicator helps traders identify trends and potential entry/exit points based on the behavior of these moving averages.
Features:
- Three moving averages in different periods: SMA10, SMA21, and EMA200.
- Customizable color and line thickness for each moving average.
- Useful for trend analysis and determining potential trade signals.
- Suitable for various trading strategies and timeframes.
Gute Arbeit, DANKE!!