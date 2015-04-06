GameMaker - Automated Trading Robot for EUR/USD on MetaTrader 4.





GameMaker is a reliable and user-friendly trading robot designed to help you trade effectively on the EUR/USD market using Bollinger Bands and Moving Average indicators. The robot is tailored for the 15-minute timeframe, providing swift and accurate signals for successful trades.

Key Features:

Automated Trading : GameMaker employs cutting-edge algorithms to analyze the market and make trading decisions, freeing you from the need to constantly monitor charts.

Bollinger Bands and Moving Average : The robot utilizes popular indicators to identify optimal entry and exit points, reducing risks and maximizing potential profits.

Automatic Position Management : GameMaker ensures robust control over open positions, applying strict risk management and money management rules.

Default Settings : All necessary settings come preconfigured, enabling you to start trading quickly without the need to master complex configurations.

User-Friendly : Installation and setup are straightforward, even for beginners. Simply load the robot onto your MetaTrader 4, select the EUR/USD currency pair and the 15-minute timeframe, and GameMaker will operate on autopilot.

Support and Updates: We provide regular updates and support to our users, ensuring access to the latest features and capabilities.

GameMaker will help you harness the potential of the EUR/USD market effectively, minimize losses, and maximize profits. Don't waste time on routine market analysis - trust GameMaker and focus on strategy and expanding your portfolio.



