KenKem Master Volume Profiler - Brief Introduction

A Display-only volume-profile cockpit for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and other liquid symbols. Draws profile structure, multi-timeframe flow, EMA trend and study-only setup markers. Places no orders. Not a signal service. It maps where the market has actually traded and reads recent order flow, so you can see structure and lean at a glance.

What it shows:

Master and local volume profiles (POC and value-area high/low) - the price shelves that matter.

A live telemetry panel: multi-timeframe buy/sell lean, volatility and POC drift, bias, and a spread / tape execution-health check.

A near-price verdict tag (net / over / under) summarizing flow around current price.

An EMA trend overlay (25 / 75 / 100 / 200) with an optional alignment ribbon.

Optional historical setup markers (E / SL / TP1 / TP2, tagged WON / LOST / BE) - a study aid showing how past breakout-style setups resolved, not live signals.

Tuned for XAUUSD M5; also runs on BTCUSD and other liquid symbols on M3 and M5. A ready-made .set preset is included - load it from the Inputs tab.

Important: markers and readings are historical or descriptive and are not predictive. Nothing here is financial advice or a promise of results. Trading leveraged products carries a high risk of loss. Use at your own risk.

Full description (for the main 32000-char description field)

KK-MasterVP Profiler - Volume-Profile Cockpit for Gold, Bitcoin and more

A display-only chart indicator that turns raw candles into readable structure. It draws the volume-profile shelves where activity has concentrated, reads how recent order flow leans, and overlays trend context - all without placing a single order.

It is the visual twin of the KK-MasterVP study: the same structure the strategy reasons about, shown on your chart so you can follow along.

What it draws

Master and local volume profiles - POC (the busiest price) plus the value-area high/low that bound the bulk of activity.

A predicted-POC line previewing where the center of activity may drift.

A side histogram of activity by price, with a recent buy/sell color lean.

What it reads (always-on telemetry panel)

Multi-timeframe net buy/sell lean, as plus/minus percentages.

Volatility and POC drift - how active the market is and which way structure is sliding.

POC stability (stable vs rotation) and a one-line bias summary.

Execution health - spread and tape speed versus their own recent norms, with ! / !! warnings when conditions are rough.

A near-price verdict tag (net / over / under) right beside live price.

Trend context

Four-EMA overlay (25 / 75 / 100 / 200) with an optional ribbon that shades when the stack is cleanly aligned.

Study-only setup markers (optional)

E / SL / TP1 / TP2 lines for breakout-style setups found in historical bars, each tagged WON, LOST, or BE.

These are a learning aid only. They are not live signals, not advice, and not a prediction that the next one behaves the same way.

Setup

Tuned for XAUUSD on M5. Also runs on BTCUSD and other liquid symbols on M3 and M5; elsewhere, read it as approximate.

A ready-made .set preset ships with it - load it from the Inputs tab for a sensible one-click configuration.

A clean dark theme is applied by default and can be turned off.

What it is not

Not an autotrader. Not a signal service. Not a promise of future results. It places, modifies, and closes nothing.

Note

Every marker and reading is historical or descriptive - it describes what has happened, not what will happen. Markets change, and a run of WON tags is not a guarantee. Nothing here is financial, investment, legal, or tax advice, and no outcome is promised. Trading leveraged products such as Gold and cryptocurrencies carries a high risk of loss - you may lose more than you can afford. You alone are responsible for your decisions. Consider consulting an independent, appropriately licensed professional.

Tags: volume profile, POC, value area, order flow, XAUUSD, gold, BTCUSD, bitcoin, EMA, trend, indicator, display only.