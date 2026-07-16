Master Volume Profiler

KenKem Master Volume Profiler - Brief Introduction

A Display-only volume-profile cockpit for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and other liquid symbols. Draws profile structure, multi-timeframe flow, EMA trend and study-only setup markers. Places no orders. Not a signal service. It maps where the market has actually traded and reads recent order flow, so you can see structure and lean at a glance. 

What it shows:

  • Master and local volume profiles (POC and value-area high/low) - the price shelves that matter.

  • A live telemetry panel: multi-timeframe buy/sell lean, volatility and POC drift, bias, and a spread / tape execution-health check.

  • A near-price verdict tag (net / over / under) summarizing flow around current price.

  • An EMA trend overlay (25 / 75 / 100 / 200) with an optional alignment ribbon.

  • Optional historical setup markers (E / SL / TP1 / TP2, tagged WON / LOST / BE) - a study aid showing how past breakout-style setups resolved, not live signals.

Tuned for XAUUSD M5; also runs on BTCUSD and other liquid symbols on M3 and M5. A ready-made .set preset is included - load it from the Inputs tab.

Important: markers and readings are historical or descriptive and are not predictive. Nothing here is financial advice or a promise of results. Trading leveraged products carries a high risk of loss. Use at your own risk.

Full description (for the main 32000-char description field)

KK-MasterVP Profiler - Volume-Profile Cockpit for Gold, Bitcoin and more

A display-only chart indicator that turns raw candles into readable structure. It draws the volume-profile shelves where activity has concentrated, reads how recent order flow leans, and overlays trend context - all without placing a single order.

It is the visual twin of the KK-MasterVP study: the same structure the strategy reasons about, shown on your chart so you can follow along.

What it draws

  • Master and local volume profiles - POC (the busiest price) plus the value-area high/low that bound the bulk of activity.

  • A predicted-POC line previewing where the center of activity may drift.

  • A side histogram of activity by price, with a recent buy/sell color lean.

What it reads (always-on telemetry panel)

  • Multi-timeframe net buy/sell lean, as plus/minus percentages.

  • Volatility and POC drift - how active the market is and which way structure is sliding.

  • POC stability (stable vs rotation) and a one-line bias summary.

  • Execution health - spread and tape speed versus their own recent norms, with ! / !! warnings when conditions are rough.

  • A near-price verdict tag (net / over / under) right beside live price.

Trend context

  • Four-EMA overlay (25 / 75 / 100 / 200) with an optional ribbon that shades when the stack is cleanly aligned.

Study-only setup markers (optional)

  • E / SL / TP1 / TP2 lines for breakout-style setups found in historical bars, each tagged WON, LOST, or BE.

  • These are a learning aid only. They are not live signals, not advice, and not a prediction that the next one behaves the same way.

Setup

  • Tuned for XAUUSD on M5. Also runs on BTCUSD and other liquid symbols on M3 and M5; elsewhere, read it as approximate.

  • A ready-made .set preset ships with it - load it from the Inputs tab for a sensible one-click configuration.

  • A clean dark theme is applied by default and can be turned off.

What it is not

  • Not an autotrader. Not a signal service. Not a promise of future results. It places, modifies, and closes nothing.

Note

Every marker and reading is historical or descriptive - it describes what has happened, not what will happen. Markets change, and a run of WON tags is not a guarantee. Nothing here is financial, investment, legal, or tax advice, and no outcome is promised. Trading leveraged products such as Gold and cryptocurrencies carries a high risk of loss - you may lose more than you can afford. You alone are responsible for your decisions. Consider consulting an independent, appropriately licensed professional.

Tags: volume profile, POC, value area, order flow, XAUUSD, gold, BTCUSD, bitcoin, EMA, trend, indicator, display only.


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MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
ClassicSBA
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
Indicators
this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Indicators
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Linea Horizontal Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
this indicator is a Spike detector indicator, it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500 We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications. this tool is simple to use, easy to handle This update is based on different strategies for spikes
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KenKem Gold Scalper
Do Ba Duc
Experts
Overview KenKem Gold Scalper is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping on MetaTrader 5. It combines multiple entry strategies with layered risk management and adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining strict capital protection protocols. The EA employs a multi-timeframe analysis approach with four distinct entry strategies, each optimized for different market phases. All trading decisions are based on technical analysis with clear entry and exit rules. A
Master Volume Sniper
Do Ba Duc
Experts
KenKem - Master Volume Sniper A clean, fully-automated volume-profile breakout strategy - tuned out of the box, with a deliberately small set of controls so you manage risk while the EA handles the strategy. KenKem Master Volume Sniper maps where the market has actually traded - the busy price shelves and the quiet edges - and acts when price breaks decisively out of that structure with the trend behind it. It enters, places a measured stop, optionally banks a partial, moves to break-even, and t
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