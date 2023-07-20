Spider ZIGZAG

5

The Spider ZIGZAG is an algorithm to determine how critical the current peak is by spreading several lines with different parameters instead of one line between each 2 peaks.

1. The more zigzag's lines meet at a peak the higher probability the market will go for correction or change direction.

2. Usually when 3-4 zigzag's lines meet at a peak, the market enters a correction period, this don't happen instantly, it might take some time.

3. Usually when 5-6 zigzag's lines meet at a peak, the market changes direction, again this don't happen instantly, it might take some time.

4. Every line might have another zigzag's line underneath and this issue will be solved the next update by adding a text above and below every Top/Bottom telling how many zigzag's lines are sharing the exact same peak.

5. Spider ZIGZAG should work fine whatever the pair and the timeframe is. However, small timeframes will use the H1 calculations for faster computing.

Spider ZIGZAG V1.2 supports a list of colors.

Spider ZIGZAG V 1.3 will show you how critical the peak is. Please read step 2 and 3 above to see how to use the levels. In this version additional options were added such as activate/deactivate the levels, pick at which level the texts appear and select the color you prefer.



Reviews 4
Pavel048
331
Pavel048 2024.08.30 19:26 
 

Идея этого индикатора необычна и проста. Я заинтересовался этим индикатором, но не хочу делать преждевременных выводов, пусть себя покажет в перспективе. Пока что я им доволен.

Vladislav Golovin
2045
Vladislav Golovin 2024.02.29 17:16 
 

A very interesting tool :)

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Valentin Buliga
1442
Valentin Buliga 2025.07.10 09:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pavel048
331
Pavel048 2024.08.30 19:26 
 

Идея этого индикатора необычна и проста. Я заинтересовался этим индикатором, но не хочу делать преждевременных выводов, пусть себя покажет в перспективе. Пока что я им доволен.

Vladislav Golovin
2045
Vladislav Golovin 2024.02.29 17:16 
 

A very interesting tool :)

Mustafa Abdulnasser Yousif Abdulnasser
1518
Reply from developer Mustafa Abdulnasser Yousif Abdulnasser 2024.02.29 17:44
Thank you sir, wish you successful trading week.
traderspeed
539
traderspeed 2023.07.21 19:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mustafa Abdulnasser Yousif Abdulnasser
1518
Reply from developer Mustafa Abdulnasser Yousif Abdulnasser 2023.07.21 22:30
Olá senhor, obrigado pelos detalhes, infelizmente não tenho esses dois gráficos, então não posso testar o indicador, agradeço sua comunicação e tentarei encontrar uma solução.
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Hello sir, thank you for the details, unfortunately I don't have these two charts so I can't test the indicator, I appreciate your communication and I will try to figure out a solution.
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