EA RSI Trading DCA

This Expert Advisor is based on Japan Candle Sticks and RSI indicator. Combines with some indicators to get opportunities to entry.

* Features
- Spreads protection,

- Japan  Candle Sticks

- DCA until get profit


* Setting
 

- Start Lots Size = 0.01 for 2000$:  

- Minimal Lots Size = 0.01

- Maximal spread to entry (PiP) = 2 (in pips)


- Stoploss (PiP) = 150 pips

- TakeProfit (PiP) = 2 pipss

 
* Recommendations 
- Broker : Tickmill, Darwinex, ... (ECN account with low spreads)
- Pairs :  XAUUSD
- Timeframe : M15

- Strategy Tester: Select spread=20

