EA RSI Trading DCA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Truong Vu Van
- Sürüm: 1.9
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This Expert Advisor is based on Japan Candle Sticks and RSI indicator. Combines with some indicators to get opportunities to entry.
* Features
- Spreads protection,
- Japan Candle Sticks
- DCA until get profit
* Setting
- Start Lots Size = 0.01 for 2000$:
- Minimal Lots Size = 0.01
- Maximal spread to entry (PiP) = 2 (in pips)
- Stoploss (PiP) = 150 pips
- TakeProfit (PiP) = 2 pipss
* Recommendations
- Broker : Tickmill, Darwinex, ... (ECN account with low spreads)
- Pairs : XAUUSD
- Timeframe : M15
- Strategy Tester: Select spread=20