Holiday Space Tower of NewYork

Holiday Space Tower of NewYork is a full
y automatic trading system. The Expert Advisor trades according to a classic strategy based on the level of fair prices. This system has proven itself positively, having passed the crises of 2008 and 2018, the COVID-19 pandemic, and is now showing successful results.


Before purchasing a Trading Advisor, check out the trading history of this strategy at real account and subscribe to the trading signal!
Monitoring of trading on this trading system on a real account:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1731444


Important information!

⚠ After buying EA, write me a private message, I will add you to a private telegram group. The subscribers of the group will be the first to learn valuable information from the world of finance, news about Holiday Space Capital, and also receive gifts!

⚠ Holiday Space Expert Advisors and signals are aimed at the most accurate entry and minimum drawdown. Therefore, transactions do not happen often.


Timeframe: М30

Trading pairs: GBPUSD

Trading accounts: ECN, Cent


Why do you need to buy this Expert Advisor?

✓ Automatic round-the-clock trading
✓ The logic of Holidays Space Tower of NewYork is based on bars, this gives greater reliability
✓ Short order retention time: from half an hour to several days
✓ Low dependence on execution speed
✓ The ability to trade on dollar and cent accounts, the EA was tested in TDS with a spread modifier of 1.5
✓ Thanks to the work on bars, the Expert Advisor tries to get the most out of the price movement
✓ High risk-to-profit ratio
✓ The trading system is optimized for the most accurate entry and the smallest possible drawdown of the deposit


Money management (for 0.01 lots): 700 high risks; 1200 medium risks; 1700 minimum risks


How do I enable the automatic lot mode in the Trading Advisor?

In the Depo per lot parameter, set the value, in the deposit currency, for every 0.01 lots. For example, if your account balance is 1000, and the value is 250 in the Depo per lot parameter, the first order will be opened with a volume of 0.04.


Holiday Space Tower of NewYork has protection against DLL files, decompilation, etc. Unauthorized access to the Expert Advisor violates the logic of his trading, and the risk of losing the deposit becomes maximum.


Potential risks:

• The tests carried out reflect the result of the search for the best parameters, however, trading conditions in the future may differ from historical ones

• All backtests were conducted in 5 different trading conditions, but even this only shows the potential capabilities of the adviser

• Trading results may vary depending on your broker

• Trading on the stock exchange involves risks, use only those funds that you can afford to lose

• Remember the main rule of trading - "Profitability in the past does not guarantee profitability in the future"

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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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