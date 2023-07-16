Holiday Space Tower of NewYork MT5

Holiday Space Tower of NewYork is a full
y automatic trading system. The Expert Advisor trades according to a classic strategy based on the level of fair prices. This system has proven itself positively, having passed the crises of 2008 and 2018, the COVID-19 pandemic, and is now showing successful results.


Before purchasing a Trading Advisor, check out the trading history of this strategy at real account and subscribe to the trading signal!
Monitoring of trading on this trading system on a real account:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1731444


Important information!

⚠ After buying EA, write me a private message, I will add you to a private telegram group. The subscribers of the group will be the first to learn valuable information from the world of finance, news about Holiday Space Capital, and also receive gifts!

⚠ Holiday Space Expert Advisors and signals are aimed at the most accurate entry and minimum drawdown. Therefore, transactions do not happen often.


Timeframe: М30

Trading pairs: GBPUSD

Trading accounts: ECN, Cent


Why do you need to buy this Expert Advisor?

✓ Automatic round-the-clock trading
✓ The logic of Holidays Space Tower of NewYork is based on bars, this gives greater reliability
✓ Short order retention time: from half an hour to several days
✓ Low dependence on execution speed
✓ The ability to trade on dollar and cent accounts, the EA was tested in TDS with a spread modifier of 1.5
✓ Thanks to the work on bars, the Expert Advisor tries to get the most out of the price movement
✓ High risk-to-profit ratio
✓ The trading system is optimized for the most accurate entry and the smallest possible drawdown of the deposit


Money management (for 0.01 lots): 700 high risks; 1200 medium risks; 1700 minimum risks


How do I enable the automatic lot mode in the Trading Advisor?

In the Depo per lot parameter, set the value, in the deposit currency, for every 0.01 lots. For example, if your account balance is 1000, and the value is 250 in the Depo per lot parameter, the first order will be opened with a volume of 0.04.


Holiday Space Tower of NewYork has protection against DLL files, decompilation, etc. Unauthorized access to the Expert Advisor violates the logic of his trading, and the risk of losing the deposit becomes maximum.


Potential risks:

• The tests carried out reflect the result of the search for the best parameters, however, trading conditions in the future may differ from historical ones

• All backtests were conducted in 5 different trading conditions, but even this only shows the potential capabilities of the adviser

• Trading results may vary depending on your broker

• Trading on the stock exchange involves risks, use only those funds that you can afford to lose

• Remember the main rule of trading - "Profitability in the past does not guarantee profitability in the future"

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