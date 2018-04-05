Holiday Space Wolverine MT5

Holiday Space Wolverine is a fully automatic trading system. The Expert Advisor trades according to a classic strategy based on the level of fair prices. This system has proven itself positively, having passed the crises of 2008 and 2018, the COVID-19 pandemic, and is now showing successful results.





Before purchasing a Trading Advisor, check out the trading history of this strategy at real account and subscribe to the trading signal!

Monitoring of trading on this trading system on a real account:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1731444





Important information!

⚠ After buying EA, write me a private message, I will add you to a private telegram group. The subscribers of the group will be the first to learn valuable information from the world of finance, news about Holiday Space Capital, and also receive gifts!

⚠ Holiday Space Expert Advisors and signals are aimed at the most accurate entry and minimum drawdown. Therefore, transactions do not happen often.





Timeframe: М30 Trading pairs: EURCAD Trading accounts: ECN, Cent





Why do you need to buy this Expert Advisor?

✓ Automatic round-the-clock trading

✓ The logic of Holiday Space Wolverine is based on bars, this gives greater reliability

✓ Short order retention time: from half an hour to several days

✓ Low dependence on execution speed

✓ The ability to trade on dollar and cent accounts, the EA was tested in TDS with a spread modifier of 1.5

✓ Thanks to the work on bars, the Expert Advisor tries to get the most out of the price movement

✓ High risk-to-profit ratio

✓ The trading system is optimized for the most accurate entry and the smallest possible drawdown of the deposit





Money management (for 0.01 lots): 250 high risks; 500 medium risks; 800 minimum risks





How do I enable the automatic lot mode in the Trading Advisor?

In the Depo per lot parameter, set the value, in the deposit currency, for every 0.01 lots. For example, if your account balance is 1000, and the value is 250 in the Depo per lot parameter, the first order will be opened with a volume of 0.04.





Holiday Space Wolverine has protection against DLL files, decompilation, etc. Unauthorized access to the Expert Advisor violates the logic of his trading, and the risk of losing the deposit becomes maximum.





Potential risks:

• The tests carried out reflect the result of the search for the best parameters, however, trading conditions in the future may differ from historical ones

• All backtests were conducted in 5 different trading conditions, but even this only shows the potential capabilities of the adviser

• Trading results may vary depending on your broker

• Trading on the stock exchange involves risks, use only those funds that you can afford to lose

• Remember the main rule of trading - "Profitability in the past does not guarantee profitability in the future"