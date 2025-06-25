Templerfx Nightmare
- Experts
- Shamary A Guy
- Version: 2.1
- Mise à jour: 25 juin 2025
- Activations: 5
This EA is specifically designed to maximize trading opportunities on (Rise 300 Index) pair on the M15 timeframe on a specific broker that is (Templerfx Broker). The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the M15 timeframe. This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the scalping method and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking for an automated solution and experienced traders seeking precision and efficiency in their trades. The EA opens positions every single day and all positions are secured with Take Profit and Stop Loss, as well as additional security (max dd%) With this robot, you will be able also to
generate cashback accurately.
|Broker
|Templerfx ONLY!!!
|Pair
|Rise 300 Index
|Timeframe
|15m
|Minimum Deposit
|$100
Note:
This EA is designed to trade only Rise300 index on the Templerfx Broker.
This is also a accurate winning EA take advantage now because what I have in mind is to have only 5 copies of this EA sell and I am 100% guarantee satisfaction when using this EA
Please read this instruction:
Whenever back testing or using this EA please go to the parameters and switch VALIDATION PASS to "false" and then go ahead and switch TEMPLER NIGHTMARE to "true"