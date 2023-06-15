HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap.

To see its Live working you may check by signing on MT4 using the below account details:-

ID - 44916254

Server - ICMarketsSC-Demo04

Password - Hftpropea@123 Initial Deposit set - 300$

HFT PROP EA MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101356

Benefits

You can use the bot for unlimited time on each activations you are left with by making a one time payment.

No VPS required.

It loves to trade during high impact news when news trading is allowed by prop firm.



More than 14 proprietary trading firms (prop firms) are compatible to pass using HFT PROP EA, ask for list personally.

Lifetime support when you purchase the bot.

Setfiles, Usage instructions, VPS information and Video tutorial for setup will be provided upon purchase.

Team Viewer support is also available for beginners/newbies.





Contacts

You may join our MQL5 Channel where we share necessary information to use HFT PROP EA.

You can also contact us personally to get added to our telegram public channel.





Current Price (250$) is valid for short term.





How To Backtest ?

Click Free Demo.

Ask for backtest setfile personally.

Preferred broker for backtesting is ICMarkets

Open Strategy Tester, select EA (HFT PROP EA), select US30 pair, untick use date block, Visual mode on, M1 chart and Keep default settings.

Click on start. You may ask personally if you face any issue while backtesting.





Recommendations

Very easy to use, just load and run.

Only lot size need to change according to account size you going pass.

Run it on US30/DJI/USA30ix/DJ30 on any time frame only in NY opening time as per settings provided in form of setfiles.

Usage of this bot is suitable only for passing the Prop Firm challenges.

Use set files provided by author after the purchase of the bot.

Every prop has its won setfile.

Do not run on Live real account or funded account, due to slippage it will not be profitable (ONLY RECOMMENDED FOR PASSING HFT CHALLENGES)

Follow instructions 100 %.

Beware of fraudsters around on internet, HFT PROP EA is available for sale only on mql5 market place.



