Color Parabolic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Parabolic SAR technical indicator has one major drawback.

It is not noticeable enough on a chart containing other indicators. Therefore, its signals concerning a trend reversal may be missed.

To improve this disadvantage large colored dots that appear during each trend reversal have been added. The indicator itself is made in two colors.

Color Parabolic indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/552

