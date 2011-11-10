Join our fan page
Color Parabolic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Parabolic SAR technical indicator has one major drawback.
It is not noticeable enough on a chart containing other indicators. Therefore, its signals concerning a trend reversal may be missed.
To improve this disadvantage large colored dots that appear during each trend reversal have been added. The indicator itself is made in two colors.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/552
