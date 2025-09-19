PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 10
this indicator is very good. How to use this indicator
Hi hoan,
Please read whole the thread as I traded this indicator and uploaded the statements on the thread (I traded manually with all the explanation and so on). Some coder (Igorad) saw my good results on manual trading and created EA for it. So, it is the story. For now, making busy with this EA (optimizing and backtesting) so I am having the following thinking: it may be good to see some modification of this EA for scalping for example. As I know - Igorad is making this modification for now (just for information).
ok, I changed it to Black-on-White color scheme - press F8 and changed it:
does this work with other time frame?
meeftah,
As I understand - you are talking about this indicator PriceChannel Signal. Please, read the thread from the beginning - I explained everything: this is signal indicator with enter (red big dot for sell and blue big dot for buy), and for re-enter (enter one more time on the way as asctrend software). It can be used for any timeframe. I used M1 for manually trading just because I like this timeframe and because the situation is changed very fast in case of M1. As to technical analysis so I am using this indicator for H4 and D1 - you can look at screenshots on this page for example to see.
Good entrance for USDCHF:
Trading GBPUSD for now:
I closed this trade yesterday evening with good profit (584 dollars).
Let me check ...
Are you talking about indicator for MT4 uploaded to this post? https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9660/page5#comment_400265 This indicator does not have warning alert mode (warning alert is the alert on open bar). I uploaded the version which is having warining alert mode: