It is difficult to trade many accounts simultaniously.
I think - we need EA based on this system (at least - first version of the EA). To improve it later.|
Did you found any good settings for the UltraRSI so we could use it on M5 timeframe? Also could you please upload those indis for MT4?
I did not find yet.
I want to ask my friends to create EA based on this system for MT5.
Or ... may be ... someone will help with EA?
Indicator for MT4 is attached.
But I really want to make an entry to MT4 CodeBase with this indicator, or my friend Igorad can do it (this is his indicator).
By the way - there is next version of this indicator coded by him.
Thank you! Do you have an alert? So when the circle shows up there will be sound?
MT5 indicator is having alerts https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1423https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1423
i think this indicator look so good to try on mt4 ,,, but how can i get it ,,, can some body help me to make it ,,,
Hi sapi,
MT5 version is here and MT4 version is on this post
Yes, it is good indicator.
You can see here:
Yes, there are some false signals but those false signals can be easy filtered by AbsoluteStrengh indicator (see indicator in separated window).
All those indicators are MT5 ones.