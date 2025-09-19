PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 5

It is difficult to trade many accounts simultaniously.
I think - we need EA based on this system (at least - first version of the EA). To improve it later.|

 
Did you found any good settings for the UltraRSI so we could use it on M5 timeframe? Also could you please upload those indis for MT4?
 
I did not find yet.
I want to ask my friends to create EA based on this system for MT5.
Or ... may be ... someone will help with EA?

Indicator for MT4 is attached.
But I really want to make an entry to MT4 CodeBase with this indicator, or my friend Igorad can do it (this is his indicator).
By the way - there is next version of this indicator coded by him. 

Congratulations on topic, ND. I'm new and I'm learning a lot from your posts. Eager to create an EA conservative, yet efficient. hug
 
Thank you! Do you have an alert? So when the circle shows up there will be sound?

 

MT5 indicator is having alerts https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1423https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1423

 

good day friend,, can you attach this indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1423 for mt4 ,,, i see this indicator is so good ,, 
 
i think this indicator look so good to try on mt4 ,,, but how can i get it ,,, can some body help me to make it ,,, 
 
ND, algumas observações:

1 - o indicador é repintura, então a entrada é dada na confirmação da barra seguinte.

2 - Eu fiz uma pesquisa desde 01/01 e o melhor resultado veio no gráfico de 15min.

3 - sexta-feira para um segundo ficar de fora do mercado.

4 - Acredito que, com a criação de uma EA vai chegar precisão de pelo menos 90%, com ganho de parada.

Espero ter ajudado.
Files:
rsi.JPG  68 kb
 
sapi:
i think this indicator look so good to try on mt4 ,,, but how can i get it ,,, can some body help me to make it ,,, 

Hi sapi,

MT5 version is here and MT4 version is on this post
Yes, it is good indicator.

You can see here:

Yes, there are some false signals but those false signals can be easy filtered by AbsoluteStrengh indicator (see indicator in separated window).
All those indicators are MT5 ones.



  

