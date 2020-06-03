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Indicators

Correlation phasor - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
17701
Rating:
(30)
Published:
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General description :

In his June 2020 TASC article "Correlation as a cycle indicator" John Ehlers describes one possible way to determine trend in the markets
His article describes 3 possible ways of determining the trend and here we shall post all the 3 possible ways 

This version :

  • this version is showing the "phasor" part of the correlation calculation
    Correlation angle Correlation angle

    Correlation angle

    Alphabet structure Alphabet structure

    Sets of latin, russian characters, digits, punctuation, etc.

    Correlation market state Correlation market state

    Correlation market state

    Basket Closer Profit/Loss Basket Closer Profit/Loss

    Basket Closer Type EA.