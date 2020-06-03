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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Correlation phasor - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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General description :
In his June 2020 TASC article "Correlation as a cycle indicator" John Ehlers describes one possible way to determine trend in the markets
His article describes 3 possible ways of determining the trend and here we shall post all the 3 possible ways
This version :
- this version is showing the "phasor" part of the correlation calculation
Correlation angle
Correlation angleAlphabet structure
Sets of latin, russian characters, digits, punctuation, etc.
Correlation market state
Correlation market stateBasket Closer Profit/Loss
Basket Closer Type EA.