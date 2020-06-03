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Indicators

Correlation angle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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General description :

In his June 2020 TASC article "Correlation as a cycle indicator" John Ehlers describes one possible way to determine trend in the markets
His article describes 3 possible ways of determining the trend and here we shall post all the 3 possible ways 

This version :

  • this version is showing the "angle" part of the correlation calculation


Alphabet structure Alphabet structure

Sets of latin, russian characters, digits, punctuation, etc.

EMA on RSI EMA on RSI

Calculates a Exponential Moving Average based on RSI Data, instead of the regular Pricing data. Simple and and to the point.

Correlation phasor Correlation phasor

Correlation phasor

Correlation market state Correlation market state

Correlation market state