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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Correlation angle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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General description :
In his June 2020 TASC article "Correlation as a cycle indicator" John Ehlers describes one possible way to determine trend in the markets
His article describes 3 possible ways of determining the trend and here we shall post all the 3 possible ways
This version :
- this version is showing the "angle" part of the correlation calculation
Alphabet structure
Sets of latin, russian characters, digits, punctuation, etc.EMA on RSI
Calculates a Exponential Moving Average based on RSI Data, instead of the regular Pricing data. Simple and and to the point.
Correlation phasor
Correlation phasorCorrelation market state
Correlation market state