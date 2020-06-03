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Indicators

Correlation market state - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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24303
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(37)
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General description :

In his June 2020 TASC article "Correlation as a cycle indicator" John Ehlers describes one possible way to determine trend in the markets
His article describes 3 possible ways of determining the trend and here we shall post all the 3 possible ways 

This version :

  • this version is showing the "market state" part of the correlation calculation
    Correlation phasor Correlation phasor

    Correlation phasor

    Correlation angle Correlation angle

    Correlation angle

    Basket Closer Profit/Loss Basket Closer Profit/Loss

    Basket Closer Type EA.

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