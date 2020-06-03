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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Correlation market state - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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General description :
In his June 2020 TASC article "Correlation as a cycle indicator" John Ehlers describes one possible way to determine trend in the markets
His article describes 3 possible ways of determining the trend and here we shall post all the 3 possible ways
This version :
- this version is showing the "market state" part of the correlation calculation
Correlation phasor
Correlation phasorCorrelation angle
Correlation angle
Basket Closer Profit/Loss
Basket Closer Type EA.WaveMTF MT5
Indicator WaveMTF Bull and Bear System with Signal and Alert for MetaTrader 5 with options to display signal on the chart.