How to make giant profits on forex?

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My profits are small, which makes my deposit either stand still or melt away, and I want to make giant profits.
 
webgopnik:
Is it easy to make money on forex?
 
webgopnik:
My profits are small, which makes my deposit either stand still or melt away, and I want to make giant profits.

:) :) :)

Take what's left and get out of forex before it's too late.

 
Vitalii Ananev:

:) :) :)

Take what's left and get out of forex before it's too late.

Why are you answering?

Another spammer...

 
webgopnik:
My profits are small, which makes my deposit either stand still or melt away, and I want to make giant profits.

If the deposit is either stagnant or melting, it is an indication that there is no reliable trading system (TS).

And giant profits can be made in several ways.

With a reliable TS, it is possible to enter with a big lot for a short time or with a small lot for a long time.

The TS should be reliable in both cases.

 
webgopnik:
My profits are small, and I want to make giant profits.

"Giant profits" can only be made when trading on larger charts, such as the daily or higher...

EXAMPLE:


Prerequisites for such trading:

1. Trust in your strategy

2. the absence of a stop-loss

3. Automating the trading process (Expert Advisor).


Position opening - when the direction of ALL indicators is the same.

Closing a position - when the fastest indicator turns in the current situation ...

[Deleted]  
Uladzimir Izerski:

If the deposit is either stagnant or melting, it is an indication that there is no reliable trading system (TS).

And giant profits can be made in several ways.

With a reliable TS, it is possible to enter with a big lot for a short time or with a small lot for a long time.

The TS should be reliable in both cases.

Volodya, which method do you use?
 
webgopnik:
My profits are small, which makes my deposit either stand still or melt away, and I want to make gigantic profits.

So it's clear - bigger lots, bigger leverage, SLs come up with cowards, and go for it !!!

If you see that the price goes up in the future, you buy. You see that it will fall - you sell. If you have a mortgage - you already know how to guess the future, and you know that you have money in the future, and you're healthy... Here, use this ability in forex, and may the force be with you !

 
Georgiy Merts:

So it's clear - bigger lots, bigger leverage, SLs come up with cowards, and go for it !!!

If you see that the price goes up in the future, you buy. You see that it will fall - you sell. If you have a mortgage - you already know how to guess the future, and you know that you have money in the future, and you're healthy... Here, use this ability in forex, and may the power be with you !

Clever approach to trading...

It is not clear what such a smart and prudent person is doing in forex?

Although collecting pennies from VERY profitable forex is also a philosophy!

 
webgopnik:
My profits are small, which makes my deposit either stand still or melt away, and I want gigantic profits.
Down with the pennies - Take out a loan!
 
webgopnik:
My profits are small, which makes my deposit either stand still or melt away, and I want gigantic profits.

Ask Alexander.

Aleksander
Aleksander
  • www.mql5.com
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