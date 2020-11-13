How to make giant profits on forex? - page 50
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Tell me, if you can, what you mean by pyramiding.
I understand it's different techniques in forex and in eagle and tails.
For example, you start with 1 lot buy... in one step add another 1 lot buy - in one step add another 2 lots buy.... and so on, with every step you add another lot (by default *2 from the previous one)
and so - for example, a 50 pips move up will give you 310pts instead of 50pts...
Basically - the incremental step = as many pips - so that the profit from the minimum trade - gives you the possibility to place 1 more minimum trade - and... depends on the size of the leverage given by the dtz... - acouple of examples - here is the Eurobucks
1) leverage = 1 to 1000 - so the margin to open a deal 0.01 = $1.17 or lot = 0.1 - margin = $ 11.78
1 pip price movement = $1 (lot 0.1)
hence-the minimum step for the EUR = 11.78 pips - or rounded = 12 pips (4x sign)
i. e.i.e., after 12 pips do the Addition - due to the profit received
now see the scheme 1-1-2-4-8-TP
put (1)=0.1 lot - the price passed 12pp - put another (1)=0.1 lot
after 12pp - the current profit will be $ 24 that will put a lot (2)=0.2 ... in another 12pp - profit will be $48 - and you can put lot(4)=0.4.... and so on
i.e. once again - Minimal step of adding = number of pips (quid) which will be enough to open a new trade))
That's more or less understandable. Yes, now I thought that random actions as you suggested can really help from winding lots, they will break the asynchrony of our actions and the market, help to jump to another wave from even to odd and vice versa.
for a new lot - either Martin or Pyramid or initial lot - after the profitable one in percentage 0M 10%3 laps of the Pyramid 1-1-2-20%-2 laps of 1-1
after los - 30% = martinim lot -- 70% part of martinim is written off due to profit of other hand 10% full martinim...
I don't quite get it. You mean from all random actions by lots, if slaved tayk TO pyramid in 3 knees should be about 10% of cases, 2 knees 20%, and on initial lot will be 70%?
And what to do after the moose is not clear at all, it's a charade. Whether to mart a lot in size of 70% from that which should be received at usual martin. Do you want to explain the meaning of your text?
I'll show you a picture of the zeros and crosses - you can see it more clearly there -
the point is - for example there is a series of buy sells on the Flat - 1-1-2-2-4-4 and then the Sell hand went to profit Sell =8-1-1-1-1-1-1-1-1-1-1-1-1(sl) i.e. Buy series ended with 1-2-4 losses and Sell series rebounded 1-2-4-8 and gave profits - 1-1-1-1-1-1 ...
then I use randomness or for a losing Buy hand - well, it depends on the situation of the pair - maybe the price is at the upper pullback level and one can only fear to deliberately feed a loser ... - randomness...
the random number sensor gives a value from 1 to 100 - if the number is from 1-10 - I completely write off the debt on the buy(1-2-4) and the new lot = 1
if the number is between 1...(10).to...30 - then I continue to martinize the bike and put 8 (I am still following the market picture) - and if the number is 31...100 - then I will discard half of the bike - put lot 2... well that's roughly - and as if suitable for an advisor who does not see the market picture - and I offer him to randomly determine the proportions of one or another action - from my own experience of statistics of his actions ... -
pure crosses zeros are buy-sell trades - you can clearly see how the bets would have been placed - and the pyramid sizes are optimal
a bit later I will show a picture of crosses of zeros - there it can be seen more clearly -
the point is - for example there is a series of buy sells on the Flat - 1-1-2-2-4-4 and then the Sell hand went to Profit Sell =8-1-1-1-1-1-1-1-1-1-1-1-1(sl) i.e. Buy series ended with 1-2-4 losses and Sell series rebounded 1-2-4-8 and gave Profits - 1-1-1-1-1-1 ...
then I use randomness or for a losing Buy hand - well, it depends on the situation of the pair - maybe the price is at the upper pullback level and one can only fear to deliberately feed a loser ... - randomness...
the random number sensor gives a value from 1 to 100 - if the number is from 1-10 - I completely write off the debt on the buy(1-2-4) and the new lot = 1
if the number is between 1...(10).to...30 - then I continue to martinize the bike and put 8 (I am still following the market picture) - and if the number is 31...100 - then I will discard half of the bike - put lot 2... well that's roughly - and as if suitable for an advisor who does not see the market picture - and I offer him to randomly determine the proportions of one or another action - from my own experience of statistics of his actions ... -
The only thing left to say is wow and
In the best sense of the phrase )))) I don't know how you can think of such a thing. I see! Thank you! (Laughs)
There is a difference between pyramiding on forex and on heads.
purely mathematically the bets are equal on handicap and eagle :)) look ...
Handle - lots 1-1 (ie the sum is already 2) -2 (sum 4), etc. and on Eagle 1 (got a profit 1) then bet 2 transactions got a profit2 - then bet 4, etc.
Thereby the winning of the first deal is *5 times bigger than the same deal in eagle/river.-
but the total they have the identical on eagle and handicap 5 knees will give a return of 1 to 31... at the same risk to lose only 1
the random number sensor gives a value between 1 and 100 - if from 1-10 - I write off the bike debt completely (1-2-4) and the new lot = 1
Did you wear a random number sensor to the casino too? ) Or used a type of this - "if now near me will pass a woman, then double your bet, if a man which more and more often will be triggered this option, the rate does not change, etc." ) ))
Yeah. There must have been a lot of interesting and not so interesting stories...
There is a difference between pyramiding on the hand and on heads and tails.
This is the point I wanted to find out.
Here in my opinion the point is this: on heads and tails the game cycle is interrupted with every coin toss, while on Forex the cycle goes until the whole pyramid is closed, i.e. until the final result,
so it is possible to make a game in a game (a wheel in a wheel).
Did you wear a random number sensor in the casino too? ) Or used a type of this - "if now near me will pass a woman, then double your bet, if the man which more and more often will work this option, the rate does not change, etc." ) ))
Yeah. There must have been a lot of interesting and not so interesting stories...
the gauge was the wheel itself :) but people (croupiers) also had an influence - if a redhead shows up, everyone left the table for half an hour - no player won - even all the numbers are closed - remaining 23 clear - will fall 23 ... or 5 zeros in 5 minutes... well there have been stories... interesting (like trying to roll me into asphalt) and not so interesting... came in with 10 quid left with 20,000 :)))
gauge was the wheel itself :) but people (croupiers) also influenced - if a redhead appeared, then all for half an hour away from the table - she no player won - even all the numbers will close - remain 23 clear - will fall 23 ... or 5 zeros in 5 minutes... well there have been stories... interesting (like trying to roll me into asphalt) and not so interesting... Came in with 10 quid left with 20,000 :)))
Yes, this is a dangerous business, however, and profitable if you know how. Of course the exchange will not be rolled in asphalt, so it becomes even more attractive casino.
It turns out that the coin may win another coin, but a little more algorithmic? Or what to call it do not know