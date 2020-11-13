How to make giant profits on forex? - page 19

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Реter Konow:

Let's say you and I make a deal: I sell a contract, you buy it. Two positions have opened in the market with a small negative balance (the broker has removed the commission). Next, we wait for the actions of other traders - it depends on them which of us will come out in the plus, which in the minus and pay a profit to the second (their counterparty). If traders are pulling the price down, I win and you close with a loss and provide me with my profit. If they pull up, it's the other way round.

Each of us (you and me) has a strategy of calculating other traders' future actions, and the accuracy of the forecast depends on who of us will win and who will lose. Every buyer/seller pair does the same. One always provides profit to the other, but it depends not on the trader, but on other traders, who make deals afterwards. That's how the trader's market works and that's the order of the day.

The market-maker's market works differently. There is one "Mega" trader, who makes deals with everyone. He buys from everyone and sells to everyone. Thus, the regular buyers/sellers traders do not get together and do not make deals with each other. They no longer provide profit to each other, because their deals are made by a common Mega-Trader and that is his task.

The Mega-trader becomes a common counterparty and consequently the strategies of ordinary traders must already calculate his actions, not those of other traders, as before.

And this begs the question "do the principles of price movement in the market change with a common counterparty?". If before the traders provided each other profits from their pockets, which required some balance of their capitals and control of securing the proceeds, now the profits are provided by one person with mega-capital, but he (the person) cannot afford to pay out the winnings at the expense of his deposit, can he? Consequently, it must take steps to limit its losses if one side of the traders violently moves the price against the other using numerical and financial advantage. After all, there is not enough money on the weak side to ensure that the strong side of the traders wins. So something has to be done about it...

As an option, to "pour" liquidity on the levels before the movement of the strong side to "stifle" its momentum. Then, to reverse the movement on its own and direct it towards the minority positions, so that the open positions of the majority go into deficit. Of course, they will begin to close, but their loss will be enough to pay for the gain of the minority, and there will remain for your pocket...

Trader's "memory" paints a picture of a market that no longer exists, and the ability to adapt to the new market has not developed due to lack of understanding.

That's right.

So, what is the strategy of a mega trader?

// study the CME in dynamics !, I don't see a strategy, it's there in plain sight

// or don't tell you, there's a point to it...

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

That's right.

So, what is the mega trader's strategy?

// study the CME in dynamics !, I don't see a strategy, it's there in plain sight

// or you don't tell

The strategy is simple - monitor the market to avoid losses due to unequal opposing positions of traders, regulate volatility through liquidity spillovers, provide profits to the minority at the expense of the majority and snatch one's own when possible.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

That's right.

So, what is the mega trader's strategy?

// study the CME in dynamics !, I don't see a strategy, it's there in plain sight

// or don't tell you, there's a point to it...

Yes the strategy is primitive. Price hunts for stops of buyers and sellers depending on whose total capital is greater.

 

someone tell Peter that "all traders and small funds" are only about 7%

And their presence/absence, tails, stops and other bullshit, the other 93% don't give a shit.

 
Georgiy Merts:

So it's clear - bigger lots, bigger leverage, SLs come up with cowards, and go for it !!!

If you see that the price goes up in the future, you buy. You see that it will fall - you sell. If you have a mortgage - you already know how to guess the future, and you know that you have money in the future, and you're healthy... Here, use this ability in forex, and may the force be with you !

George, what's wrong with big leverage, did you see enough of it? )) )) If the leverage is big, you're just allowed to trade on credit, but only as long as you're in the black. That's the whole deal. Why am I not going to the stock market? I don't have enough capital to trade without leverage. You can make money on a couple hundred bucks for food. I always take maximum leverage.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

someone tell Peter that "all traders and small funds" are only about 7%

and the other 93% don't give a shit about their presence/absence, tails, stops and other crap.

7% and 93% of who? Who are we talking about?
We're talking about a "currency" market here that was created, adapted, exists and moves in the space of a hundred thousandth of a cent, just for "small" traders. And the 1:1000 leverage? Also for them. So that the poorest could trade. If you didn't give a shit, you wouldn't have leverage, or points in a hundredth of a cent, or cent accounts, or dealing centers, or the whole infrastructure adapted to small market players.
 
Реter Konow:

Let's say you and I make a deal: I sell a contract, you buy it. Two positions have opened in the market with a small negative balance (the broker has removed the commission). Next, we wait for the actions of other traders - it depends on them which of us will come out in the plus, which in the minus and pay a profit to the second (their counterparty). If traders are pulling the price down, I win and you close with a loss and provide me with my profit. If they pull up, it's the other way round.

Each of us (you and me) has a strategy of calculating future actions of other traders, whose accuracy of forecasts determines who of us will win and who will lose. Every buyer/seller pair does the same. One always provides profit to the other, but it depends not on the trader, but on other traders, who make deals afterwards. That's how the trader's market works and that's the order of the day.

The market-maker's market works differently. There is one "Mega" trader, who makes deals with everyone. He buys from everyone and sells to everyone. Thus, the regular buyers/sellers traders do not get together and do not make deals with each other. They no longer provide profit to each other, because their deals are made by a common Mega-Trader and that is his task.

The Mega-trader becomes the common counterparty and hence the strategies of regular traders must no longer calculate his actions, rather than those of other traders, as before.

Once again, it's the Jews, replictoids, guarantor, broads, etc. who are to blame for the moose. If you translate your stream of consciousness to a three-word sheet, it will come out: DC distorts the quotes. Is it or isn't it?

So go ahead and check it, for sure there are programs in CB for downloading tick data. I checked a long time ago, the known brokerage companies are clean with tick quotes.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Once again it is the Jews, the Replicoids, the Guarantor, the broads, etc. who are to blame for the moose. If you translate your stream of consciousness into a three-word sheet, it comes out: the DC is distorting the quotes. Is it or isn't it?

So go ahead and check it, for sure there are programs in CB for downloading tick data. I checked a long time ago, the known brokerage companies are clean with tick quotes.

No, it is not. The brokerage companies have nothing to do with it. Read it carefully.
 
webgopnik:

1000-2000%


You just have to make 29% profit per day, is that clear now? Don't thank me. And don't tell anyone, it's a s-sicrette!

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Georges, what's wrong with big leverage, have you seen enough of it? ) )) If you have big leverage - you're just allowed to trade on debt, but only as long as you're in the black. That's the whole deal. Why am I not going to the stock market? I don't have enough capital to trade without leverage. You can make money on a couple hundred bucks for food. I always take maximum leverage.

Oh! Alexey - good to read you - absolutely agree!
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