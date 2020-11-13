How to make giant profits on forex? - page 19
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That's right.
So, what is the strategy of a mega trader?
// study the CME in dynamics !, I don't see a strategy, it's there in plain sight
// or don't tell you, there's a point to it...
That's right.
So, what is the mega trader's strategy?
// study the CME in dynamics !, I don't see a strategy, it's there in plain sight
// or you don't tell
That's right.
So, what is the mega trader's strategy?
// study the CME in dynamics !, I don't see a strategy, it's there in plain sight
// or don't tell you, there's a point to it...
Yes the strategy is primitive. Price hunts for stops of buyers and sellers depending on whose total capital is greater.
someone tell Peter that "all traders and small funds" are only about 7%
And their presence/absence, tails, stops and other bullshit, the other 93% don't give a shit.
So it's clear - bigger lots, bigger leverage, SLs come up with cowards, and go for it !!!
If you see that the price goes up in the future, you buy. You see that it will fall - you sell. If you have a mortgage - you already know how to guess the future, and you know that you have money in the future, and you're healthy... Here, use this ability in forex, and may the force be with you !
George, what's wrong with big leverage, did you see enough of it? )) )) If the leverage is big, you're just allowed to trade on credit, but only as long as you're in the black. That's the whole deal. Why am I not going to the stock market? I don't have enough capital to trade without leverage. You can make money on a couple hundred bucks for food. I always take maximum leverage.
someone tell Peter that "all traders and small funds" are only about 7%
and the other 93% don't give a shit about their presence/absence, tails, stops and other crap.
Once again, it's the Jews, replictoids, guarantor, broads, etc. who are to blame for the moose. If you translate your stream of consciousness to a three-word sheet, it will come out: DC distorts the quotes. Is it or isn't it?
So go ahead and check it, for sure there are programs in CB for downloading tick data. I checked a long time ago, the known brokerage companies are clean with tick quotes.
Once again it is the Jews, the Replicoids, the Guarantor, the broads, etc. who are to blame for the moose. If you translate your stream of consciousness into a three-word sheet, it comes out: the DC is distorting the quotes. Is it or isn't it?
So go ahead and check it, for sure there are programs in CB for downloading tick data. I checked a long time ago, the known brokerage companies are clean with tick quotes.
1000-2000%
You just have to make 29% profit per day, is that clear now? Don't thank me. And don't tell anyone, it's a s-sicrette!
Georges, what's wrong with big leverage, have you seen enough of it? ) )) If you have big leverage - you're just allowed to trade on debt, but only as long as you're in the black. That's the whole deal. Why am I not going to the stock market? I don't have enough capital to trade without leverage. You can make money on a couple hundred bucks for food. I always take maximum leverage.