How to make giant profits on forex? - page 52
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That is why I ask, I try to use and investigate graphical patterns.
In my patterns, if you take for example a daily candlestick, the identification of the pattern is based on some kind of trigger condition,
1) let's say 5-6 days of falling without interruption (trigger condition),
2) then we get several days of consolidation or sideways movement,
3) then it goes down again and
4) then an upward movement.
So on each phase I have a high probability of anticipating the nature of price movement, i.e. I know, for example, that after point 4 there is a relatively flat movement upwards with small reversals, where I can effectively use pyramiding.
Have you tried it?
Not yet. I just finished pyramiding yesterday to "feel" it and understand what I am dealing with.)
And in your variant of the "no rollback", how often do I see lots with less than 12 pips? Do you have any statistics?
Not yet. Yesterday, I just bought pyramiding to get a feel for it and understand what it's all about).
And in your variant in the no-bounce movement, do you often find areas with pullbacks less than 12 p? Do you have any statistics?
No statistics yet, I haven't researched forex, I used a stock simulator.I try not to use point measurements, lately I've been measuring mostly in percentages.
No statistics yet, I haven't researched forex, I used a stock simulator.
I also tried pyramiding with stops on fractals with a small indentation. In this case the chances of making a good score increase considerably, but so does the stop loss. I have tried it on semi-automatic one so far, no statistics, I should fully automate it and collect statistics, then the picture will be clearer.
I also tried pyramiding with stops on fractals with a small indent. In this case the chances of making a good score increase significantly, but so does the stop loss. I tried it on semi-automatic, no statistics so far. I should fully automate it and collect statistics, then the picture will be clearer.
What do you mean by fractal?
I understand it like this
What do you understand by the word fractal?
I understand it like this
I use the standard MT4 Fractals indicator. These are extrema of a group of 5 bars.
I use the standard MT4 Fractals indicator. These are extrema of a group of 5 bars.
I see, thank you.
Unfortunately I've hardly ever used MT4, but I want to learn how to use it and most importantly how to test and program it.
You have to take into account that there is no spread in the coin.
Now calculate the spread from each of the 57,000 throws.
"Here is an example of a one-handed variant: the maximum lot gain of 8192 was achieved on 8600 coin tosses. Profit after 57000 coin tosses was 27000"
Perhaps the profit turns out to be the unaccounted spread.
Have you tried to increase the number of random actions, let's say a percentage not only to halve the lot, but also to reduce it by 3, 4, of course, increasing your random corridor to 200, say. In general, all sorts of other actions on the random?
Vova, don't break the boys' wet dreams. Then they will learn a lot of new things when they are at a profit on deals and their account is zeroed out).
Believe me, someone who has tested dozens of strategies and ideas, approaching them this way and that, sometimes modifying them beyond recognition and in 95% of cases they still get negative results, has not been dreaming wet for a long time, he knows about these 95% and at least he knows about the spread.
Believe me, someone who has tested dozens of strategies and ideas, approaching them this way and that, sometimes modifying them beyond recognition and in 95% of cases they still get negative results, has not been dreaming wet for a long time, he knows about these 95% and at least he knows about the spread.