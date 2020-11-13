How to make giant profits on forex? - page 56
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it doesn't work anymore.
Who thinks how alexander ( Necolla) could show such results on CoinFlip, he scanned this state somewhere. After all, it is pure randomness and there are no levels and lock bids, like he likes it there too. He used to write somewhere that he was still a martin+pyramid. I have no idea.
there's a site called "wiki game".
there, like wikipedia, anyone can go in and change an article. and there anyone can go into the game code and change it, and do as much as a billion percent.
http://ru.wikigamia.net/index.php?title=%D0%98%D0%B3%D1%80%D0%B0/%D0%91%D1%80%D0%BE%D1%81%D0%B0%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B5_%D0%9C%D0%BE%D0%BD%D0%B5%D1%82%D0%BA%D0%B8
ps: look at the history of changes. in 2011, some alex (alexander?) changed the code.
there's a site called "wiki game".
there, like wikipedia, anyone can go in and change an article. and there anyone can go into the game code and change it, and do as much as a billion percent.
http://ru.wikigamia.net/index.php?title=%D0%98%D0%B3%D1%80%D0%B0/%D0%91%D1%80%D0%BE%D1%81%D0%B0%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B5_%D0%9C%D0%BE%D0%BD%D0%B5%D1%82%D0%BA%D0%B8
ps: look at the history of changes. in 2011, some alex (alexander?) was changing the code.
)))) if so, it will be a new bottom for sascha-coli))
What could be the advantage of using 2 hands in orlando as opposed to 1 hand? The result is almost the same, but the hassle is bigger. I give an example of the first 38 coin tosses. and then the subsequent ones at intervals of tosses.
I have attached the complete file, who is more meticulous, you can see that it is so. What do you think?
.......
Who thinks so?
It's eye-opening! Just like your avatar.
It makes my eyes pop out ! Just like in your avatar.
Why? It's been argued that following a shifter + martini strategy you can make money on an occasional wander like eagle. Alexander says it's better to have 2 hands. I cite the results of 1 hand and 2 hands for comparison. Where is the advantage of 2 hands? Maybe someone can give me a hint and guide me...
maybe not two hands - but two directions? - each direction works in its own direction :)))(alternately) that's the difference between two hands (working simultaneously in two directions)
here's the tautology - make a councilor tp = sl - and get a real 0 1 for 2-3 years and already they're in eksel torment :))
Do not forget that trades are not opened randomly - but based on signals - in particular on the rebound from levels
In your own case, you may have a parallel Equity Diagram - which can be analyzed graphically using resistance support lines (slopes) and you may use the parallel chart for marting :)
maybe not two hands - but two directions? - each direction works in its own direction :)))(alternately) that's the difference between two hands (working simultaneously in two directions)
here's the tautology - make a councilor tp = sl - and get real 0 1's in 2-3 years and already muse them in eksel :))
It's back...!!!
That's the way it is, that's the file I'm torturing. On this data all the excel calculations I put and count, for 20 years of perfect trading sl=tp on eur/usd)
In short, the randome file I'm working on is the result of buying after Close[1]>Close[2] tp=200pt sl=220pt 5 digits. If the loss we put into the file 0 if the take is 1.
Then I used these results to "rollover" + martin. If we set 0 in this file (it is loss on bikes), it means we would sell in real trade, but actually 1 has fallen out, i.e. the buy event wins, we roll over and set 1 (on bikes, not on sells) that is, we open a buy order.
Seems like this is not the way to do it?
But it should work for eagle, what difference does it make what kind of randomness? That in principle is confirmed if we increase the initial bet for example on one minimum of $ 1 if our current balance for example TekBalance/NachStake> 100 such initial rates, then on 1000 rolls if we reach without a huge plum from unwinding martin then with 20$ we already have about 80000 - 100000$. When throwing say after 6000 achieved balance value becomes almost not plumable on any of the files obtained random from the exchange. Put simply different values sl=tp received files results and ran them on this algorithm.
How to make a file sl=tp in it should be trades to sell and buy at the same time?
It's back...!!
So it is, that's the file I'm torturing. On this data all the excelian calculations I put out, for 20 years of perfect trading sl=tp on eur/usd)
In short, the randome file I'm working on is the result of buying after Close[1]>Close[2] tp=200pt sl=220pt 5 digits. If the loss we put into the file 0 if the take is 1.
Then I used these results to "rollover" + martin. If we set 0 in this file (it is loss on bikes), it means we would sell in real trade, but actually 1 has fallen out, i.e. the buy event wins, we roll over and set 1 (on bikes, not on sells) that is, we open a buy order.
Seems like this is not the way to do it?
But it should work for eagle, what difference does it make what kind of randomness? That in principle is confirmed if we increase the initial bet for example on one minimum of $ 1 if our current balance for example TechBalance/Not Entry Bets> 100 such initial bets, then on 1000 roll if we reach without a huge plum from unwinding martin then with 20$ we have already about 80000 - 100000$. When throwing say after 6000 achieved balance value becomes almost not plumable on any of the files obtained random from the exchange. Put simply different values sl=tp received files results and ran them on this algorithm.
How to make a proper file sl=tp it should contain buy and sell deals at the same time?
i have it in my state - SL = TP - and the stop is the level where i open a reverse trade
so, e.g. buy set a 20 pips - price went down - bid gave -20 - trade closed, but at the same level the bid opens a sell...
but why do we need it at the same time? there have been such strategies - but they do not withstand big impulses
The flips will work fine here - but the simultaneous hands get stuck in a deep martini...