How to make giant profits on forex? - page 35
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And another question Aleksander:
We have dumb strategy 5 minutes TF - buy if Close[1] > Close[2], SL and TP are the same 200 points (5 digits), we have a smooth loss due to spread.
Transaction statistics for 20 years are as follows
11111111111110 - 1
What can be done with MM here?
1) If for example we wait virtually three times in a row for SL 000 and bet 4 times, we will have 1265 times TP against SL(608+309+142+69+40+18+5+3=1194). As a result 1265-1194=+71TP in the end this miserable profit will be eaten up by spread for 2459 trades
2) If you apply a regular SMP, the initial lot may increase by 8 times(000000000001 - 0001= 8 SL left in a row). If the deposit is not big, you can take the starting lot 0.01 then the maximum possible lot will be 2.56 and that is just to win back one initial bet of 200 pips. As a result, the profit is also around zero or less because of the spread.
I think there is no sense to use MM with such dumb strategies, we should use more complicated strategies and use them for searching MM for huge profits.
You should only cheat by pyramiding :) Martinis reduce losses to 0 - with pyramid we catch profits
:)))
9 knees of the pyramid is a very big score :)))
9 knees of the pyramid is a very big score :)))
Alexander, I have a question about your zigzag strategy. Does the 1st order always open only when the level 0.236 is broken?
In my opinion this strategy just won't work.
It seemed to me that Alexander is always countering the trend.
How about trying to go with the trend from 0.25 or 25% level?
I prefer to check it with Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester. And guessing by coffee grounds is not my method).
That's it. Without further ado.
If you're interested, please write to me in person.
Leha Leha, have pity on your family, give it up, it's not yours, the factory will pay you 100%
How annoying you are.You're offered to smoke bamboo in every topic. Have you run out?
Alexander, I have a question about your zigzag strategy. Does the 1st order always open only when the level of 0.236 is broken?
yes - at a 23% pullback a pending order triggers in the direction of the pullback = take on 46% --- there is a reversal order on the stop
like this