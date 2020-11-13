How to make giant profits on forex? - page 35

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ironfelx:
And another question Aleksander:
We have dumb strategy 5 minutes TF - buy if Close[1] > Close[2], SL and TP are the same 200 points (5 digits), we have a smooth loss due to spread.
Transaction statistics for 20 years are as follows
000000000001 - 3
00000000001 - 5
0000000001 - 18
00000000001 - 40 times(on the ninth time after SL was TP)
00000001 - 69
0000001 - 142
000001 - 309
00001 - 608
0001 - 1265
001 - 2812 times (third time after SL was TP)
01 - 6164 times (for the second time after SL was TP)
10 - 6052 times (for the second time after TP it was SL)
110 - 2712
1110 - 1262
11110 - 616
111110 - 286
1111110 - 140
11111110 - 58
111111110 - 29
1111111110 - 15
11111111110 - 7
111111111110 - 3
1111111111110 - 1

11111111111110 - 1

What can be done with MM here?

1) If for example we wait virtually three times in a row for SL 000 and bet 4 times, we will have 1265 times TP against SL(608+309+142+69+40+18+5+3=1194). As a result 1265-1194=+71TP in the end this miserable profit will be eaten up by spread for 2459 trades
2) If you apply a regular SMP, the initial lot may increase by 8 times(000000000001 - 0001= 8 SL left in a row). If the deposit is not big, you can take the starting lot 0.01 then the maximum possible lot will be 2.56 and that is just to win back one initial bet of 200 pips. As a result, the profit is also around zero or less because of the spread.
I think there is no sense to use MM with such dumb strategies, we should use more complicated strategies and use them for searching MM for huge profits.

You should only cheat by pyramiding :) Martinis reduce losses to 0 - with pyramid we catch profits

:)))

 

9 knees of the pyramid is a very big score :)))

 
Aleksander:

9 knees of the pyramid is a very big score :)))

Alexander, I have a question about your zigzag strategy. Does the 1st order always open only when the level 0.236 is broken?

 
apr73:

In my opinion this strategy just won't work.

It seemed to me that Alexander is always countering the trend.

How about trying to go with the trend from 0.25 or 25% level?

I prefer to check it with Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester. And guessing by coffee grounds is not my method).

 
I prefer to check Alexander's basic option first. Especially as your option is part of Alexander's option.
 
How do you make giant profits in forex?

That's it. Without further ado.

If you're interested, please write to me in person.

[Deleted]  
Leha Leha, have pity on your family, give it up, it's not yours, the factory will pay 100%.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Leha Leha, have pity on your family, give it up, it's not yours, the factory will pay you 100%

How annoying you are.

You're offered to smoke bamboo in every topic. Have you run out?
 
khorosh:

Alexander, I have a question about your zigzag strategy. Does the 1st order always open only when the level of 0.236 is broken?

yes - at a 23% pullback a pending order triggers in the direction of the pullback = take on 46% --- there is a reversal order on the stop

 

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