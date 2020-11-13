How to make giant profits on forex? - page 41
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These are the kind of candlesticks, spread at 50pp, if you don't know that this is spread widening, the picture is that there was a good movement, on which you can make profit.
Which, however, the tester of MT4 does, there is a constant normal spread in it, and it is ~10 times smaller than in the current candlesticks, in the tester the EA makes a profit, and in the real situation it makes a big loss
You would think you would earn on every candlestick, at least 50% daily growth of the deposit, what is so difficult, down to buy - up to sell, but alas, in the tester of MT4 you receive only beautiful pictures with the fixed spread
I have an Expert Advisor that closes an aggregate position if there is an actual profit. If there is no profit it will not close. And it won't open if the spread is high.
It seems to me that Alexander only displays a part of his trading strategy here and there.
He most likely does not start trading out of the blue, i.e. not from the first movement more than N points in the direction of the pullback by N percents.
For the beginning he draws its oblique lines by multitime technique (he has attached somewhere the description-methodology of this technique), may be he uses tic-tac-toe to determine the optimal number of pyramid's bends and their size on the history of this chart (also about it he told). If a pattern is formed for the beginning of trading using all these initial data, then he/she places the locking order with the volume equal to the volume of the current order of the pyramid at the same time, so that if the price turns against the pyramid at some level, the last order of the pyramid (other pyramid orders were closed by their SL) and the order locking it would remain. Then the trader waits for the price to reach the chosen level and places a profit locking order in hope that the price rebounds and goes some distance to the previous pyramid, but the loss order, etc. is also placed at this level. As soon as the profit in this series is obtained, everything is closed and the next place to grab a fat piece of the pyramid is sought.
This is what he wrote, I just tried to combine his various posts on different forums. I'm not sure I got it right but it looks like I did, I haven't added anything of my own and I think I understood his logic correctly as well, as it all makes sense )))) Maybe something else will be corrected when he gets here.
I have an EA that closes a cumulative position if there is an actual profit. It won't close if there is no profit. And it won't open if the spread is large.
This is the kind of candlestick that makes a profit in the mt4 tester.
The spread is not considered, the tester will open a position right on the bottom and close it on the peak, though in fact there were no such positions.
The same applies to closing on profit, in fact - the ASC price is higher than half of the daily movement, but the mt4 tester knows nothing about it, it will work with a set spread of 1pp
These are the kind of candlesticks, spread at 50pp, if you don't know that this is spread widening, the picture is that there was a good movement, on which you can make profit.
Which, however, the tester of MT4 does, there is a constant normal spread in it, and it is ~10 times smaller than in the current candlesticks, in the tester the EA makes a profit, but in the real situation it makes a big loss
You would think you would earn on every candlestick, at least a 50% daily increase in deposit, what's so difficult, down to buy - up to sell, but alas, in the tester of Mt4 you only get colorful pictures with a fixed spread
Yes. because of this effect many Expert Advisors show such pseudo-profits.
Yes. Because of this effect a lot of EAs show this pseudo profit.
Especially if several trades are on the same candle, or so:
Although in real life we sit in losses, and any trading is out of the question.
How the table is calculated is clear to me.
I don't understand how the vertical row of numbers called bet 100 200 100 200 100 250 150 100 .
After all, it is he who brings the game to the plus. This is chosen empirically or is there a pattern?
Well here of course testing and history will tell - statistics of outcomes for different periods and contents of market phases
Well here of course testing and history will tell you - statistics of outcomes for different periods and contents of market phases
I am very grateful for your answers. Thank you.
Have you thought about creating your own thread on this forum?
Is he still communicating with himself?
"After all these years...? Always!"
:)
It's all on the Internet, isn't it, all the Super-Traders....
Vaughn, I showed my daughter on my fingers how to "chop dough" - and she regularly makes 20-50% every day for several years on scalping ... Isn't it beautiful?
One problem - such miracles happen only on the Internet...
In real life, these 20-50% daily for some reason always turn into defeat within a month ...
Up to 10%
it's the ultra-mega-faithful way to get the grail and chop dough:
if you can't do it yourself, teach it to someone else!
:-)
By the way, it's not really a joke, it's more of a psychology trick.
A person who explains, he explains not how he is actually doing, but how he sees the ideal.
And the person who listens also interprets through his education and experience.
I absolutely agree. That's exactly what happened, I trade worse.