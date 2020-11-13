How to make giant profits on forex? - page 36
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here was Moose and the coup d'état
Yes - a 23% pullback triggers a pending order in the direction of the pullback = take 46% --- there is a reversal order on the stop
I see, thank you. So, if the price didn't reach 23% but only reached the 22% level, we should not enter the market upon breakout of the zigzag extremum?
I see, thank you. So, if the price didn't reach the 23% level, but only reached the 22% level, do we not enter on the breakdown of the zigzag extremum?
Yup - do NOT enter - just extend the maximum - moving the level to a new position... at 60 pips did not reach 46.20, went further to 70 pips - move the level to 53.90
If anyone is interested, Alexander's (Necolla) method has resulted in 50 entries in 3 days, including 17 losses and 33 profits.
So count the dough or not.
When is this nonsense about nothing going to end?
A giant profit roughly equal to infinity is any profit(even a cent) with a deposit equal to zero and full stop.
purely mathematically: profit = profit/deposit = profit/0 = infinity // multiplying by 100 to get the percentage I omit, because infinity has no effect
show me two screenshots: the state and the photo with the yacht in the background ;)the strategy that Aleksandr makes is close to the truth, but it is still the embryo of the final
When is this nonsense about nothing going to end?
A giant profit roughly equal to infinity is any profit(even a cent) with a deposit equal to zero and full stop.
purely mathematically: profit = profit/deposit = profit/0 = infinity // multiplying by 100 to get the percentage I omit, because infinity has no effect
show me two screenshots: the state and a photo of a boat ;)
let's take "gigantic profits" that's how the topic ends.
in theory it's easy - all you have to do is double up 12 times...
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meanwhile the topic is "how not to fuck up a paltry account" ;-)
by the way, what about the invitations to coral islands ? since CME has been down for a long time...
we'll take "giant profits" and that's how the subject ends.
In theory, all it takes is 12 times double...
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for now, the topic is "how not to fuck up a minuscule account" ;-)
by the way, what about the invitations to the coral islands ? since CME has been down for a long time...
12 times double?
you kidding, it's not enough ;)
i don't invite anyone anywhere and i don't show even a pixel of my strategy
I'm not gonna write and repeat how to get it anymore.
i don't even see the beginning of its creation
although I have published screenshots on my part, as a rudimentary development
would have deleted it, but it is too late, there is no such button
12 times double?
you're kidding. it's very little ;)
i don't invite anyone anywhere and i don't show even a pixel of my strategy
Whatever with the strategy and pixels, I was longing for the equator, chatting, shashlik-mashlik, catching a barracuda
It's running, I've already said that.
mashlik here, parsi.
interesting conclusions.
Pyotr has already written something sensible, but has not yet reached the conclusions.
The first conclusion should be why people lose most of the time.
The second - what we must do to avoid losing
third - strategy